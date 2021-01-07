Jazz Aviation Named One of Atlantic Canada's Top Employers for the Tenth Year in a Row

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announced that its subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') was recognized as one of Atlantic Canada's Top Employers for the tenth consecutive year.

"We are pleased to be recognized as an organization that provides exceptional employee support and development programs as well as forward-thinking workplace policies," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "Making Jazz a great place for our employees to develop and succeed is something we're very proud of."

This special designation by MediaCorp Canada Inc. recognizes employers in Atlantic Canada that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated on their physical workplaces; work and social atmospheres; health; financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development and community involvement.

Jazz was recognized for encouraging employees to keep skills sharp throughout their careers with formal mentoring, in-house and online training, as well as idea sharing initiatives which leverage employee experience to increase productivity and improve customer service and operational efficiency. The company helps employees prepare for the future with retirement planning assistance and contribution to a pension plan and seeks to develop an ownership culture through a share purchase program, available to all employees. Exceptional performance is recognized through the Jazz Ensemble Plus program, rewarding employees for achieving operational and customer satisfaction goals.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital – a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation – companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; and aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

About Jazz Aviation

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. As the largest regional carrier in Canada, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. www.flyjazz.ca

