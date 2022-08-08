JAMP Pharma Corporation issues voluntary recall of one (1) lot of its Atorvastatin tablets, 40 mg, 500-format for lot MHC1403A (Health Canada's Public advisory RA-64446)

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - JAMP Pharma Corporation ("JAMP") is voluntarily, on a precautionary basis, recalling one product lot of Atorvastatin tablets, 40 mg, 500-format (lot MHC1403A) to the retail level (type 1 recall).

On August 5th, 2022, JAMP initiated with Health Canada a voluntary recall of PrJAMP-Atorvastatin 40mg 500-format tablets (lot MHC1403A) due to a possible contamination of the lot with latex pieces during manufacturing operations.

JAMP takes compliance issues seriously and takes no chances when it comes to patient safety. Therefore, we recall the entire lot of PrJAMP-Atorvastatin 40 mg (lot MHC1403A). A thorough investigation was conducted at the manufacturing site to understand the factors that may have led to the current situation. The investigation concluded that it was an isolated incident involving a piece of a latex glove in a finished product.

Atorvastatin is a prescription drug used to treat high cholesterol and other fats (such as triglycerides) in the blood and to prevent cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks.

Risk statement: There is a risk in using latex on an individual who is sensitive or allergic to latex. Latex allergy is estimated to affect 1 to 2% of the general population. Allergic reactions following contact with latex can be acute or delayed. Latex is derived from the rubber tree sap, which is used to make many of the products we use today. Latex is ubiquitous in the healthcare industry, making up much of the equipment used, including catheters, balloons, and most commonly, gloves.

JAMP has already notified its wholesalers and distributors and is arranging the returns of the affected lot.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact JAMP Pharma Corporation by calling toll-free at 1-866-399-9091, extension 501, or by email at [email protected]. Consumers should contact their doctor or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using the drug product affected by this recall. Adverse reactions or any other issues experienced with the use of this product may be reported to Health Canada online, by using the form found at this website: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/drugs-health-products/medeffect-canada/adverse-reaction-reporting.html.

