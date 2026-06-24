Jamieson Wellness Responds to Media Report

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) acknowledges a recent media report regarding a potential sale of the Company.

The Company confirms that, following an unsolicited inbound proposal to acquire the Company, its Board of Directors has initiated a process to enhance shareholder value and is in discussions with interested parties relating to a potential transaction. There can be no assurance that this process will result in any transaction, and if it does not, the Board of Directors remains committed to, and confident in, its current strategic plan. BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity have been engaged as financial advisors to the Company.

The Company does not intend to comment further unless and until it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or required by applicable laws.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com.

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding a potential transaction involving the Company. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, the risk the Board of Directors may not approve any transaction; the risk that any transaction, if pursued, may not be consummated on the terms contemplated or at all; the risk of disruption to the Company's business; and the other risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, in each case available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Investor Relations and Media Contact Information: Jamieson Wellness, Ruth Winker, 416-960-0052, [email protected]