Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Voting Results from 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
News provided byJamieson Wellness Inc.
May 19, 2026, 21:13 ET
TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) announced that all items of business were approved by holders of common shares of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 19, 2026.
All nine director nominees proposed by the Board of Directors were elected by Shareholders. In addition, Shareholders voted in favour of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, the approval of the Company's long-term incentive plan, the approval of the Company's employee share purchase plan and the advisory resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation.
Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Election of Directors
The nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated March 20, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. The Company received the following votes with respect to the election of the nine nominees:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
Heather Allen
|
32,545,928
|
99.48 %
|
171,353
|
0.52 %
|
Dr. Louis Aronne
|
32,682,345
|
99.89 %
|
34,936
|
0.11 %
|
Tania Clarke
|
32,703,753
|
99.96 %
|
13,528
|
0.04 %
|
Diane Nyisztor
|
32,655,176
|
99.81 %
|
62,105
|
0.19 %
|
Michael Pilato
|
32,677,850
|
99.88 %
|
39,431
|
0.12 %
|
Timothy Penner
|
32,701,568
|
99.95 %
|
15,713
|
0.05 %
|
François Vimard
|
32,427,140
|
99.11 %
|
290,141
|
0.89 %
|
Gayle Tait
|
32,654,685
|
99.81 %
|
62,596
|
0.19 %
|
Mei Ye
|
32,698,903
|
99.94 %
|
18,378
|
0.06 %
Appointment of Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP was appointed auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The Company received the following votes with respect to the election of the auditor:
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
Ernst & Young LLP
|
32,885,510
|
99.97 %
|
11,179
|
0.03 %
Approval of Long-Term Incentive Plan and Employee Share Purchase Plan
The Company received the following votes with respect to the Company's long-term incentive plan and employee share purchase plan:
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
%
|
Long-Term Incentive Plan
|
28,683,568
|
87.67 %
|
4,033,713
|
12.33 %
|
Employee Share Purchase Plan
|
32,351,796
|
98.88 %
|
365,485
|
1.12 %
Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation
The Company received the following votes with respect to the advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation:
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
%
|
Approach to Executive Compensation
|
29,522,089
|
90.23 %
|
3,195,192
|
9.77 %
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, please visit jamiesonwellness.com.
Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
SOURCE Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Investor Relations and Media Contact Information: Ruth Winker, Jamieson Wellness 416-960-0052, [email protected]
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