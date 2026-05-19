Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Voting Results from 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) announced that all items of business were approved by holders of common shares of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 19, 2026.

All nine director nominees proposed by the Board of Directors were elected by Shareholders. In addition, Shareholders voted in favour of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, the approval of the Company's long-term incentive plan, the approval of the Company's employee share purchase plan and the advisory resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation.

Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Election of Directors

The nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated March 20, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. The Company received the following votes with respect to the election of the nine nominees:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Heather Allen 32,545,928 99.48 % 171,353 0.52 % Dr. Louis Aronne 32,682,345 99.89 % 34,936 0.11 % Tania Clarke 32,703,753 99.96 % 13,528 0.04 % Diane Nyisztor 32,655,176 99.81 % 62,105 0.19 % Michael Pilato 32,677,850 99.88 % 39,431 0.12 % Timothy Penner 32,701,568 99.95 % 15,713 0.05 % François Vimard 32,427,140 99.11 % 290,141 0.89 % Gayle Tait 32,654,685 99.81 % 62,596 0.19 % Mei Ye 32,698,903 99.94 % 18,378 0.06 %

Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The Company received the following votes with respect to the election of the auditor:



Votes For % Votes Withheld % Ernst & Young LLP 32,885,510 99.97 % 11,179 0.03 %

Approval of Long-Term Incentive Plan and Employee Share Purchase Plan

The Company received the following votes with respect to the Company's long-term incentive plan and employee share purchase plan:



Votes For % Votes Against % Long-Term Incentive Plan 28,683,568 87.67 % 4,033,713 12.33 % Employee Share Purchase Plan 32,351,796 98.88 % 365,485 1.12 %

Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

The Company received the following votes with respect to the advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation:



Votes For % Votes Against % Approach to Executive Compensation 29,522,089 90.23 % 3,195,192 9.77 %

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, please visit jamiesonwellness.com .

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

SOURCE Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Investor Relations and Media Contact Information: Ruth Winker, Jamieson Wellness 416-960-0052, [email protected]