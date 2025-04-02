OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is holding a public comment period as part of the post-decision phase for the James Bay Lithium Mine Project, an open-pit lithium mine located east of James Bay and the Eastmain Cree Community, Quebec.

Why is IAAC holding a public comment period?

When the project was approved in 2023, it became subject to legally binding conditions that Galaxy Lithium Inc. (the proponent) must comply with throughout the life of the project, including advising IAAC of any proposed changes to the project that may result in adverse environmental effects.

Since then, the proponent has submitted information to IAAC proposing project changes. The proponent wishes to adjust the location and configuration of certain waste rock piles.

How can I participate?

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review and provide feedback on the analysis of these changes which includes proposed amendments to the Decision Statement. Please note this comment period is strictly on the proposed amendments to the Decision Statement. The project approval cannot be amended.

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on April 23, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format or in an Indigenous language can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80141). IAAC's draft Analysis Report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project changes are also available on the Registry.

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit the IAAC's website at canada.ca/iaac.

