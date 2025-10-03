Jake Jevric Joins Cloverdale Paint Inc.

SURREY, BC, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Cloverdale Paint has announced that Jake Jevric, MBA, Chem.Eng has joined Cloverdale Paint as Vice President, Trade Sales & Marketing. Mr Jevric replaces Marty McKenna, a veteran of the Paint Industry in Canada, and Cloverdale's former VP Trade Sales & Marketing, who will retire at the end of 2025.

Mr. Jake Jevric has joined Cloverdale Paint of Surrey, BC as Vice President, Trade Sales & Marketing. (CNW Group/Cloverdale Paint Inc.)

Mr. Jevric comes to Cloverdale Paint with two and a half decades of paint industry experience – both behind the bench as a chemical Engineer, as well as an MBA from the Rotman School of Business. Jake chaired the Toronto Society of Coatings Technology (TOSCOT) for 12 years and worked with coatings chemists to develop a multi-module coatings training program that has formed the basis of today's Coatings Academy of the Canadian Coatings Association.

Across a +25 year career in the coatings industry, Mr. Jevric brings to Cloverdale an extensive portfolio of experience from a diverse variety of roles within both the manufacturing and the chemical distribution space. Through PPG automotive, L.V. Lomas distribution (currently IMCD Canada) and Lorama Group, Jake has honed his industry skills across both the North American as well as the Global paints and coatings industry. In addition to his diverse commercial leadership roles, Jake has spent over a decade as the lead technical liaison within the CASE (Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants) industry-related academic and professional research groups.

Jake is also active on a range of industry associations, including the Board of Directors at the Canadian Coatings Association where he also Chairs the Coatings Academy, and he has been involved with American Coatings Association, the Colour Guild and the Guild CPO procurement group.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cloverdale Paint, please join us in welcoming Jake Jevric to the Cloverdale Paint family.

Darrin Noble

President and COO

About Cloverdale Paint Inc.

Cloverdale Paint is a Canadian market leader and coatings innovator. We are the largest family-owned coatings company in North America. We operate directly and through a US-based subsidiary in Portland, Oregon (Rodda-Miller Paint Company) with manufacturing plants in Surrey, Calgary, Winnipeg, London, Oakville, Mississauga, Montréal, Portland, Vancouver WA and Wood's Cross UT. We distribute our brands of architectural and industrial coatings as well as related products through 180 corporate service centers and over 350 Independent Dealers throughout Canada and the Pacific Northwest of the United States. Cloverdale Paint formulates architectural, industrial liquid and powder coatings as well as tapes and adhesives and holds a dominant position in industrial markets including agricultural and construction equipment, forestry, oil and gas, power transmission, truck body and trailers, water and waste water management and coil coatings for metal buildings, roofing and drainage. Cloverdale Paint Inc. is proudly Canadian-owned.

SOURCE Cloverdale Paint Inc.

Cloverdale Paint Contact: Darrin Noble, President & Chief Operating Officer, [email protected]