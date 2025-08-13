JACQUES LAMARRE RESIGNS FROM THE ORDRE DES INGÉNIEURS DU QUEBEC: "I AM LEAVING WITH MY HEAD HELD HIGH"

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - An engineer for nearly six decades, Jacques Lamarre, former President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin, announced today his resignation as a retired member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ). He is denouncing a decision by the Order's Disciplinary Council that he considers unfair and unreasonable, despite his acquittal on several charges, following a process he describes as deeply unfair.

"I am proud of my career and the role I played as an executive at SNC-Lavalin," said Mr. Lamarre. "But given the ongoing conflict with the Order and the way I have been treated, I have no choice but to resign."

Mr. Lamarre points out that when he left the company in early 2009, SNC-Lavalin was on an enviable financial footing and had world-class technical expertise. Among his achievements during his tenure were major international projects, the acquisition of CANDU nuclear technology, and assets that generated more than $6 billion in profits for the company.

A questionable complaint

Mr. Lamarre says he is particularly disappointed with the way the disciplinary investigation was conducted:

"The Syndic of the Order granted complete immunity to certain witnesses with conflicts of interest, while seeking to hold me responsible for actions for which those same witnesses were found guilty in other proceedings. "

He also denounced the fact that he was being prosecuted even though he no longer practices as an engineer and left SNC-Lavalin in 2009, more than 16 years ago. The harm suffered was exacerbated by the casual attitude of the Order's Syndic, who disclosed more than 150,000 pages of documents to him in a disorganized manner, without clear links to the charges. This constitutes a lack of procedural fairness, which compromised his ability to defend himself adequately.

However, the Disciplinary Council exonerated him of any involvement in the Kafhafi yacht case and the repair of the Jacques Cartier Bridge deck. "When I was informed by the Swiss authorities of the fraudulent actions of certain executives, I did not hesitate to cooperate fully and strongly denounce these actions."

A call to clean up the construction industry

Mr. Lamarre also recalls his refusal to allow the company to bid on contracts with the City of Laval, which had a poor reputation at the time, and his role in cleaning up the industry by contributing to the working group on union placement in construction, at the request of the Minister of Labor in 2010. "I have always defended engineering as a noble profession, based on rigor, competence, and integrity. It is with this conviction that I have served my profession."

A dignified departure

Despite the circumstances, Jacques Lamarre says he is leaving the Order with his head held high and a clear conscience, convinced that he has acted with integrity: "I am leaving without bitterness, but with clarity. My commitment to engineering remains intact."

