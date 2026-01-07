MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Jacques Lamarre has taken note of the press release issued by the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec on January 7, 2026, following the decision rendered by the Discipline Council.

Mr. Lamarre stated: "I receive this decision with profound disappointment. The events of recent years have been humanly trying for me, both personally and professionally."

View PDF Jacques Lamarre comments on the decision of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (CNW Group/Jacques Lamarre)

He recalls that he always carried out his duties with the conviction that he was acting in the best interests of the company he led, and with a commitment to serving the profession and Québec society.

In his letter of resignation sent to the President of the Ordre des ingénieurs on August 13, 2025, attached to this press release, Mr. Lamarre outlined his professional career and the dedication that marked it, notably during his 13 years at the helm of SNC-Lavalin.

"I have had the privilege of an exceptional career, surrounded by remarkable women and men. Today, I choose to remember what I have built, rather than what set me against others."

Mr. Lamarre confirmed that he will not appeal the decision of the Discipline Council.

He concluded by stating: "At 82 years of age, I have decided to turn the page with serenity and to devote this time to my loved ones and to what still gives meaning to my life."

SOURCE Jacques Lamarre

