Jacques Goulet Named Chair of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation's Board of Directors

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Montreal Heart Institute Foundation (MHIF) announced that Jacques Goulet has been appointed Chair of its board of directors.

Jacques Goulet is the Executive Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer at Sun Life. He is renowned for his leadership and for his dedication to health, prevention, and philanthropy, both here and abroad. As a member of the Foundation's board since 2019, he helped raise the profile of the MHI's Sun Life Diabetes Prevention and Remission Clinic.

This appointment represents a seamless continuation of the work undertaken by Daniel Lamarre. Mr. Lamarre is stepping down from his position as Board Chair after several years of exemplary work and will be remain with the MHIF as a member of its board.

"Over the past few years, I've had the privilege of witnessing Jacques's unwavering dedication to our mission. His leadership, meticulousness, and ability to rally others around ambitious objectives make him the perfect person to chair the board of directors. I have the utmost confidence in his abilities, and I am convinced that, under his leadership, the Foundation will sustain its remarkable trajectory."

- Daniel Lamarre, outgoing Board Chair, Montreal Heart Institute Foundation

"Jacques is a mobilizing leader who is known for his vision, integrity, and commitment to the health of citizens. His familiarity with the Foundation, attachment to our mission, and commitment to addressing major challenges in cardiovascular health will be precious assets for the coming years. We are extremely honoured to count on his leadership as we pursue our growth and maximize our impact."

- Karl Blackburn, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Heart Institute

"I am honoured by the confidence shown in me and deeply motivated to build upon the work begun by Daniel Lamarre and the other members of the board. Heart disease remains one of the world's most pressing health issues and the Foundation plays a key role in accelerating the pace of research, supporting innovation, and promoting prevention. I am proud to contribute to this mission and to mobilize our community to bolster the Foundation's impact to the benefit of present and future generations."

- Jacques Goulet, Chair of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation's Board of Directors

About the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation

Founded in 1977, the Foundation raises and administers funds to support the MHI's innovative projects and fight cardiovascular diseases, the world's number one cause of mortality. Thanks to the Foundation's philanthropic events and contributions from donors, the MHI has become a global pioneer in cardiovascular health and the nation's leading cardiology research centre. Since it was founded, the Foundation has raised more than $450 million. These funds have made major breakthroughs possible and are used to support the MHI's specialists, professionals, and researchers as they provide cutting-edge care to tens of thousands of Quebecers.

SOURCE The Montreal Heart Institute Foundation

Media inquiries: Christian Ahuet, [email protected], 514 994-7496