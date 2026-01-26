MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - As part of Heart Month, from February 1 to 28, 2026, the Jacques-de-Champlain Foundation will launch a major public awareness campaign to highlight a critical reality: "In the face of cardiac arrest, luck is not enough. Download the AED-Québec app and become part of the chain of survival."

In Canada, someone suffers a cardiac arrest every 9 minutes outside a hospital setting. Acting quickly with an automated external defibrillator (AED) triples survival rates and can make the difference between life and death for a person in cardiac arrest.

"Every year, too many lives are lost because help does not arrive in time or because bystanders do not know what to do. With every minute that passes after a cardiac arrest, the chances of survival decrease by 10%. Heart Month is an opportunity to remind everyone that we all have a role to play in the chain of survival," said emergency physician and Foundation President François de Champlain, MD, MM, FRCPC. This campaign clearly underscores that survival does not depend on chance, but on rapid intervention and access to an AED. Every citizen must be part of the chain of survival--year-round.

To leave a lasting impression and spark collective awareness, the Foundation has also produced a powerful awareness video entitled "When the Heart Stops, the Fight Begins." The video immerses viewers in the urgency of a cardiac arrest situation and compellingly illustrates the importance of every second, every action, and every person involved. It clearly depicts the essential links in the prehospital chain of survival.

This video was produced in collaboration with the City of Côte Saint-Luc and its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) volunteers, who provide first responder services to the community.

The growing adoption of the AED-Québec app, which allows users to quickly locate an AED and respond more effectively in emergencies, directly strengthens the chain of survival and increases the chances of survival for cardiac arrest victims. To further illustrate the steps involved in an emergency response, the Foundation has also created a technical factsheet about the survival chain.

Strong Demand for the Access AED Program

Since the launch of the program last spring, more than 1,800 AED requests have been submitted to the Foundation, which developed the program in collaboration with the Government of Québec. These figures confirm a strong public desire to be better equipped to respond to cardiac arrest emergencies across Québec.

"The success of this first year has far exceeded our expectations. Organizations want to be part of the solution, to join the chain of survival, and to be able to act rather than remain bystanders in emergency situations. This level of civic mobilization is remarkable and clearly shows Québec's determination to equip itself to save lives," said Eddy Afram, Program Lead for Access AED.

The Access AED program has delivered significant and measurable results. Through sustained efforts in awareness, mobilization, and collaboration with public and private stakeholders, 450 new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) have been allocated--or are in the process of being allocated--to community organizations, businesses, and eligible public spaces across Québec, thereby strengthening safety in everyday environments.

According to Dr. de Champlain, "The results of Access AED demonstrate that by combining awareness, technological tools, and civic engagement, we can truly make a difference. With this 2026 campaign, we want everyone to know that they can be part of the solution and help save a life." A second phase of the program will be launched at the end of February.

Ensuring Public Access to Defibrillation Through Legislation to Meet Real Needs

With 900 defibrillators to be distributed by the end of 2026, the Access AED program represents an important step toward better equipping Québec's living environments. Despite this progress and the 11,000 AEDs currently registered, Québec remains far from adequate coverage. According to estimates from an expert report conducted by an external firm, at least 40,000 AEDs would be required to adequately cover the province.

It is now essential for Québec to adopt legislation guaranteeing structured, universal public access to defibrillators, so that every citizen--regardless of location--can respond quickly in an emergency.

About the Jacques-de-Champlain Foundation

Founded in 2009, the Jacques-de-Champlain Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to increase survival rates for cardiac arrest victims by optimizing access to and use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs). The Foundation initiated Québec's provincial AED registry, which now includes more than 11,000 registered devices, as well as the AED-Québec app that maps them.

To learn more: https://www.jacquesdechamplain.com/en/

