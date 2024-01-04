JACOB WARNOCK ACQUIRES STAKE IN INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Jacob Warnock (the "Acquiror") is pleased to announce that, on January 2, 2024, he indirectly acquired (the "Acquisition") control and/or direction over an aggregate of: (1) 2,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Issuer") a British Columbia-based, lithium processing company; (2) third party derivative securities to acquire 2,000,000 Common Shares from such third party; and (3) third party derivative securities to acquire 4,387,384 Common Shares from such third party.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror owned 17,507,696 Common Shares and third party derivative securities to acquire 558,909 Common Shares from a third party, collectively representing approximately 8.51% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares1, on a fully-diluted basis. The Acquisition increases the Acquiror's position in the Common Shares to 26,235,275 Common Shares, or approximately 12.7% of the presently issued and outstanding Common Shares, on a fully-diluted basis. The Acquiror controls such securities by nature of his control over certain related parties, including EV Metals LLC, EV Metals II LLC, EV Metals III LLC, EV Metals IV LLC, EV Metals V LLC, Elegante Energy LLC, Perk Salar, LLC and JAW Puerto Rico Trust.

The securities were acquired through private transactions for an aggregate purchase price of US$1,226,854.12. The Acquiror has acquired the securities for investment purposes, and may acquire further securities, or dispose of its holdings of such securities, both as investment conditions warrant. The Issuer is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "IBAT".

The Acquiror is located at 1 Calle Cervantes #5 San Juan PR 00907. For further information please contact Jacob Warnock at [email protected]. The Issuer's head office is located at Royal Centre, Suite 1750 - 1055 W. Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3P3.



1 Note : Ownership thresholds calculated based on the issued and outstanding share capital of the issuer as disclosed in the management information circular of the Issuer dated December 15, 2023.

SOURCE Jacob Warnock