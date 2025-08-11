UPDATE ON INTERESTS OF INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Jacob Warnock (the "Acquiror") today announces that, on August 6, 2025, International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Issuer"), a British Columbia-based, lithium processing company, extended the expiration date of an aggregate of 19,104,803 common share purchase warrants of the Issuer (the "Warrants") previously issued to EV Metals VI LLC on January 2, 2024, February 29, 2024, May 3, 2024, and June 19, 2024, respectively, to August 5, 2028 (collectively, the "Warrant Amendment").

Immediately prior to and immediately following the Warrant Amendment, the Acquiror owned or controlled an aggregate of 69,893,925 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of the Issuer, 47,535,130 Share purchase warrants and 2,000,000 warrants to acquire Shares from arm's length third parties (collectively representing 34.65% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis). The Acquiror controls such securities by nature of his control over EV Metals VI LLC.

The Acquiror originally acquired the Warrants for investment purposes, and may acquire further securities, or dispose of its holdings of such securities, both as investment conditions warrant. The Issuer is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IBAT".

The Acquiror also announces that, on July 21, 2025, certain of its affiliates entered into an amended and restated registration rights agreement with the Issuer which provided such affiliates with certain registration rights in respect of their Shares.

The Acquiror is located at 1 Calle Cervantes #5 San Juan PR 00907. For further information please contact Jacob Warnock at [email protected]. The Issuer's head office is located at Royal Centre, Suite 1750 - 1055 W. Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3P3.

