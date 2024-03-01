JACOB WARNOCK ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL STAKE IN INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Jacob Warnock (the "Acquiror") is pleased to announce that, on February 29, 2024, he indirectly acquired (the "Acquisition") control and/or direction over an aggregate of 2,702,400 units ("Units") of International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Issuer"), a British Columbia-based, lithium processing company, with each Unit being comprised of one common share of the Issuer (the "Common Shares") and one Common Share Purchase warrant (the "Warrants"), to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.25 per Common Share for a period of two years following the date of issuance.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror owned 19,288,982 Common Shares and third party derivative securities to acquire 6,946,293 Common Shares, collectively representing approximately 12.58% of the presently issued and outstanding Common Shares, on a fully-diluted basis. The Acquisition increases the Acquiror's position to 31,640,075 Common Shares (assuming exercise of the Warrants and all third party derivative securities to acquire Common Shares), or approximately 14.78% of the presently issued and outstanding Common Shares, on a fully-diluted basis. The Acquiror controls such securities by nature of his control over certain related parties, including EV Metals LLC, EV Metals II LLC, EV Metals III LLC, EV Metals IV LLC, EV Metals V LLC, EV Metals VI LLC, Elegante Energy LLC, Perk Salar, LLC and JAW Puerto Rico Trust.

The securities were acquired in connection with a non-brokered private placement with the Issuer for an aggregate purchase price of US$2,000,000. The Acquiror has acquired the securities for investment purposes, and may acquire further securities, or dispose of its holdings of such securities, both as investment conditions warrant. The Issuer is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "IBAT".

The Acquiror is located at 1 Calle Cervantes #5 San Juan PR 00907. For further information please contact Jacob Warnock at [email protected]. The Issuer's head office is located at Royal Centre, Suite 1750 - 1055 W. Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3P3.

SOURCE Jacob Warnock