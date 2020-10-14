Jackman Expands Consumer Packaged Goods Practice

CPG Practice To Focus on Rapid Brand Growth; Brings On New Client SimplyProtein

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Jackman, North America's leading customer engagement reinvention company, announced today an expanded Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) practice focused on helping brands achieve maximum growth in these turbulent times. The global pandemic is causing significant shifts in consumer values and expectations, and CPG brands must quickly adapt to thrive. Building on Jackman's strong track record of helping legacy retailers find new relevance and growth, the expanded brand practice will work with leaders to apply actionable human insights and take transformative action to ignite momentum, unlock value, and mitigate risk.

"Consumer expectations of brands are evolving quickly, accelerated by the global pandemic. It's vital for business leaders to understand these shifts and be in a position to act on them quickly. The times call for a different process than what is typical," said Joe Jackman, CEO and Founder of Jackman. "When we applied our rapid reinvention method and tools to CPG brand challenges, we were pleased to see how a different way of working led to faster and more cohesive change."

Jackman was inspired to expand its CPG practice after seeing the ongoing results of its process with the continued growth of client Flow Water, for which Joe Jackman is a member of the Board of Directors and an early investor, and with Greenleaf Foods, a leader in plant-based protein products. The partnership with Greenleaf is focused on helping grow their Lightlife and Field Roast brands, which have a portfolio of nearly 50 products between them and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated plant-based protein category in the United States.

Jackman's newest CPG partnership is with SimplyProtein, a female-founded clean snack brand. SimplyProtein products have a premium nutritional profile—including clean ingredients, plant-based protein, high fiber, and a minimal 1-3 grams of sugar—and are gluten free and Non-GMO Project Verified. By working through an efficient and collaborative process with the full leadership team, and by uncovering actionable human insights that can unlock a deeper relationship between the brand and its customers, Jackman will help SimplyProtein leadership accelerate stakeholder value creation and momentum.

"We're motivated by the opportunities we see in the health and wellness market for our all-natural products," said Michael Lines, the CEO of newly-formed Wellness Natural, Inc., the company behind the SimplyProtein brand (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellness-natural-inc-acquires-simplyprotein-301139383.html). "SimplyProtein is excited to work with Jackman as they specialize in optimizing every dimension of a brand, from its image and communications to its value proposition and channel experience. Ultimately, we believe our partnership with Jackman will help us serve our customers better while we accelerate stakeholder value creation."

About Jackman

Jackman is North America's leading customer engagement reinvention company, expert at unlocking value through actionable human insight and executing across channels fast. Working in partnership with future-focused CEOs and their leadership teams, Jackman employs its rigorous and proven methodology to deliver bold and innovative solutions that rapidly unlock value and ignite momentum.

