J.S. Held Expert Teams' Work Across Six Continents Recognized as Industry Leading

JERICHO, N.Y., July 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held celebrates numerous recognitions of our company and industry experts in this mid-year update. Across J.S. Held, a curated collection of technical, scientific, and financial expert teams with an unrivaled understanding of both tangible and intangible assets has been recognized by leading industry publications for expertise in 19 categories, including:

Arbitration Expert Witnesses

Asset-based Finance (ABF) Leaders & Legends

Asset Recovery

Enterprise Risk Management Consulting

Forensics & Complex Investigations, Compliance

Forensics & Complex Investigations, Litigation Support

Forensic & Litigation Consulting

Construction

Construction & Engineering, Litigation Support

Crisis & Risk Management, ESG

Crisis & Risk Management, Investigative Due Diligence

Crisis & Risk Management, Political Risk

Data - Data Experts

Intellectual Property Expert Witnesses

Investigations

Litigation Support, Asset Tracing & Recovery

Litigation Support, Business Intelligence & Investigations

Litigation Support, Forensic Accounting

Transport Experts, Thought Leaders

J.S. Held Experts are Trusted Advisors to Clients Across Six Continents

At J.S. Held, more than 1,500 professionals serve organizations spanning six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held Applies Scientific, Financial, and Technical Rigor Across Client Engagements

J.S. Held's expertise is built upon five decades of experience in the most rigorous venues – state, federal, and international courts and tribunals– spanning more than 150 different industry segments. The depth and breadth of the firm's work in the insurance market provides a strong foundation in risk assessment, data analysis, global awareness, regulatory compliance, technological adaptability, and risk mitigation. Collectively, these skills better equip J.S. Held experts to assess business risk across diverse markets, geographies, geopolitical landscapes, compliance frameworks, and digital advancements. "In a world where uncertainty is the only constant, there is a need for something solid you can hold onto," observes J.S. Held Chief Executive Officer Lee Sprier. "Our name is our promise," he adds. "Our role as a trusted advisor is emblematic of this promise, even in the face of the most daunting risks, clients have the expertise and guidance to act with confidence."

J.S. Held Expertise Recognized by Global News Outlets, Ratings Agencies, and Research Firms

The company and expert recognition by notable organizations such as Asset-based Finance (ABF) Journal, Chambers and Partners, Consultancy UK, IAM, Leader's League, Lexology Index, and Verdantix serves as a further testament to J.S. Held's agile, collaborative, creative, and client-centric team providing solution-forward advisory and consulting to clients across the globe, no matter the scope or complexity of a project.

Learn more about J.S. Held's areas of expertise visit: https://www.jsheld.com/areas-of-expertise.

