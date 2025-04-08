J.S. Held Celebrates Growing Expertise in Service to an Expanded Client Base

JERICHO, N.Y., April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held elevates hundreds of team members across multiple geographies and areas of expertise. "These team members exemplify our core values and commitment to delivering unrivaled expertise, unparalleled client service, and to be catalysts for change in our industry," shares Marjan Panah, J.S. Held Chief People Officer.

Concurrently, J.S. Held recognizes the work of more than 1500 experts who serve as trusted advisors to organizations across six continents, working with:

84% of the Global 200 Law Firms

75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies

90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers

71% of FORTUNE 100 Companies

Chief Executive Officer Lee Spirer acknowledges, "J.S. Held was founded on the principle of being a trusted advisor, known for objective and insightful perspectives and ensuring clients are in a position to make well-informed decisions."

Technical and scientific experts are trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes situations requiring specialized expertise. J.S. Held experts in construction; environmental, health, and safety; architecture & engineering; accident reconstruction; human factors & user research; equipment, materials analysis, and lab testing; and property & infrastructure damage provide a comprehensive suite of services that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations across the globe.

J.S. Held experts deliver financial & investigative expertise across all assets and value at risk – uncovering the truth behind the numbers in insurance claims & financial disputes, quantifying economic damages, bringing clarity to tangible and intangible asset valuation, conducting investigations, advising on corporate governance & regulatory compliance, and providing enterprise risk management solutions.

J.S. Held's strategic advisory experts help clients overcome complex enterprise challenges and realize long-term, sustainable business value through actionable & timely business intelligence; operational performance improvement; interim management; capital raising; turnaround & restructuring; IP portfolio valuation, monetization, and management; transaction advisory; investor services, dispute advisory, and by addressing the triple bottom line – people, profit, and planet – throughout their sustainability/ESG journey.

The firm's digital & data experts work with businesses, insurance professionals, and legal counsel to identify and mitigate risk, build resiliency, protect information, manage compliance, realize business value from their data and digital assets, process and analyze large volumes of information, conduct digital investigations, respond to cyber incidents, navigate litigation, and achieve successful digital transformation outcomes.

"From every corner of our business, agile, collaborative, creative, and client-centric teams provide solution-forward advisory to clients across the globe, no matter the scope or complexity of a project, which is reflective of the trusted advisor role we have earned over the last 50 years," adds Lee.

With a strong belief that client service and employee engagement are synonymous, J.S. Held remains committed to providing a first-class work environment and cultivating a sense of community among its team. J.S. Held recognizes the importance of expert development at all levels within the organization as central to delivering the best solutions for their clients. Marjan shares, "These promotions reflect our commitment to fostering a culture that values and rewards expertise, collaboration, and innovation."

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC, or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

