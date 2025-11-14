J&T Express Surges to Record Parcel Volume During Year-End Peak Season, with SEA and New Markets Up 78% and 83% YoY

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- J&T Global Express Limited ("J&T Express" or "J&T" or "the Company", stock code: 01519), a global logistics service provider, announced its key performance highlights during the Double 11 peak season. Driven by global e-commerce sales events, including Double 11 and Black Friday, J&T's global parcel volume grew rapidly. On November 11, J&T Express's global daily parcel volume once again surpassed the 100-million mark, hitting a new record high and representing a 9% year-on-year ("YoY") increase.

With multiple promotional seasons occurring consecutively, J&T's average daily global parcel volume from November 1 to 12 reached 94.59 million, a 15% YoY increase. This was led by particularly rapid growth in Southeast Asia and New Markets, which achieved robust YoY growth of 78% and 83% respectively. This performance fully demonstrates the Company's indispensable strategic position within the global e-commerce ecosystem and its exceptional service resilience.

Southeast Asia Market: Comprehensive Preparations for Peak Season, Sustained High Growth Across Multiple Markets

During this year-end peak season, the Southeast Asia market continued its consistent dynamism. In the Philippines, the average daily parcel volume during Double 11 surged by up to 55% compared to ordinary days. Several Southeast Asian markets, including Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam, showed significant growth during the early November promotional period. Vietnam experienced explosive growth, with its cumulative parcel volume from November 1 to 11 soaring by 211% YoY.

In anticipation of the year-end peak season, J&T proactively executed 18 capacity expansions and upgrades in Thailand. These encompassed capacity enhancements at 10 hubs and 8 distribution hubs, alongside the deployment of 5 additional sets of fully automated sorting equipment, resulting in an overall site capacity increase of 80%. To bolster transportation and manpower, Thailand deployed over 300 additional temporary line-haul vehicles daily and arranged for more than 9,000 staff at last-mile outlets during the peak period.

China Market: Breaking Through with Differentiated Services, Steadily Empowering SME Growth

In China, J&T Express, leveraging its differentiated service strategy and continuously enhanced network capabilities, once again served as the designated logistics partner for all major e-commerce platforms. By deepening its local service presence, J&T effectively supported small and medium-sized merchants (SMEs) with flexible logistics solutions.

During the Double 11 peak season, J&T's average daily parcel volume in the Zhangzhou Longhai district achieved approximately 15% YoY growth, effectively managing the surge in orders and meeting next-day delivery timeliness challenges. Addressing the high timeliness demands of live streaming e-commerce, J&T achieved optimization in fulfilment processes and innovation in return-handling mechanisms, significantly enhancing the customer experience. Through refined customer maintenance models, J&T ensured stable timeliness services for SMEs even during the high-volume sales period, efficiently handling the increased parcel volumes.

Regarding capacity assurance, J&T China completed the upgrade and renovation of 57 sorting centers across its entire network ahead of schedule. This involved expanding site capacity and deploying additional automated equipment. The scope of these upgrades was also extended to more than 1,000 last-mile outlets, ensuring smooth and efficient operations across the entire logistics chain. For last-mile delivery, J&T has deployed over 1,000 unmanned delivery vehicles throughout China. This effectively addresses the "last-mile delivery challenge" and provides coverage in both urban and rural areas.

New Markets: Stronger Global Reach, Deeper Local Roots

J&T Express continues to refine its global logistics service footprint, demonstrating high growth potential in emerging markets. In Brazil, J&T's daily order parcel volume surpassed 1 million items on November 11-12, showcasing strong growth momentum, supported by pre-emptive expansion of line-haul capacity. In Egypt, J&T actively integrated into the local e-commerce ecosystem, growing alongside local platforms including noon. From November 1 to 12, parcel volume originating from noon increased by 41% compared to the same period in 2024, demonstrating the ongoing effectiveness of its regional strategy.

During this year-end peak season, J&T Express has once again demonstrated its robust global network resilience and innovation capabilities through exceptional performance. By continually investing in advanced technologies like AI-powered intelligent sorting and automated sorting centers, J&T empowers merchants worldwide, enabling rapid growth in parcel handling volume. Moving forward, J&T Express will continue to deepen its global presence, remaining customer-centric and providing more efficient, convenient, and reliable logistics services to support the continued prosperity of the global e-commerce economy.

