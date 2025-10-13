J&T Express Q3 Parcel Volume Surges 23.1% YoY, Driven by 78.7% Growth in Southeast Asia and 47.9% in New Markets

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- J&T Global Express Limited ("J&T Express" or "J&T" or "the Company", stock code: 01519.HK), a global logistics service provider, announced its key operating data for the third quarter of 2025. As of 30 September 2025, the Company achieved a total parcel volume of approximately 7.68 billion, representing a 23.1% year-on-year ("YoY") increase. Daily parcel volume averaged 83.4 million, with all major markets achieving double-digit growth, led by particularly robust expansion in Southeast Asia and New Markets.

As the leading express delivery company by market share in Southeast Asia, J&T maintained strong growth momentum in the region during the third quarter，parcel volume in SEA reached 2.00 billion, surging 78.7% year-on-year, with an average daily parcel volume of 21.7 million. As of the end of September 2025, the number of outlets in SEA reached 10,700, an increase of 900 compared with the end of 2024. The rapid growth in parcel volume also drove a higher demand for line-haul capacity, with the number of line-haul vehicles in SEA rising to 5,500 in the third quarter, also up by 900 compared to the end of 2024.

Amidst intense competition in China, parcel volume in China reached 5.58 billion in Q3 , maintaining a double-digit YoY growth of 10.4%, with an average daily parcel volume of 60.6 million. In New Markets (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil, and Egypt), J&T's parcel volume reached 104 million in Q3, a YoY increase of 47.9%, with an average daily parcel volume of 1.13 million.

