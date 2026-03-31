Iyuno Announces a Revolutionary Innovation in Global Content Localization and Beyond

BURBANK, Calif., March 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Iyuno, a leading provider of media localization services, today announced the development and early introduction of CLOE, a new contextual intelligence platform designed to reshape how content is prepared, marketed, localized, and adapted across global markets.

As demand for faster turnaround, greater scale, and higher quality continues to grow, traditional localization workflows are becoming increasingly fragmented and inefficient. CLOE introduces a new approach: capturing story context once and applying it across every workflow, output, and market.

Introducing CLOE: Iyuno’s contextual intelligence platform designed to reshape global content workflows. By capturing story context once and applying it across localization, marketing, and beyond, CLOE enables faster, more consistent, and scalable content while preserving creative intent.

"CLOE is the result of years spent analyzing localization from every angle--creative, technical, and operational," said David Lee, CEO of Iyuno. "It's a new way of approaching localization, leading with context and leveraging the best of AI to reimagine the entire workflow lifecycle. We see this as a transformative step in how content can scale globally at higher quality while preserving the intent behind it."

Currently in development, CLOE captures and structures story context into a persistent memory graph that can be reused across localization, marketing, and interactive experiences. By establishing a single source of truth for the entire context of a program, it enables subtitles, dubbing, scripts, and marketing assets to be created more consistently and efficiently while reducing redundant work across teams.

CLOE is designed to support AI-enabled workflows while keeping human expertise central to the process, allowing creative teams to focus on performance, nuance, and high-value decisions.

Iyuno plans to begin early releases of CLOE following its premiere preview at NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 19, with ongoing development and expanded releases planned for the second half of 2026 and beyond.

SOURCE Iyuno

Kat Simonelli, [email protected]