Iyuno Amplifies Global Presence with Acquisition of Unidub

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Iyuno, a global leader in media localization and distribution solutions, has successfully acquired Unidub Brazil, a distinguished São Paulo-based dubbing studio. The move marks a strategic expansion for Iyuno into the South American market, reinforcing its commitment to providing unparalleled services to the entertainment industry worldwide. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Unidub Brazil, a premier dubbing studio, sets industry benchmarks with its state-of-the-art São Paulo facility, featuring 10 recording rooms and two mixing rooms including a Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 stage. Serving global entertainment giants like Netflix, Paramount, Nickelodeon, Viacom, Riot Games, and Lionbridge, Unidub offers end-to-end solutions, including dubbing, subtitling, audio description, closed captioning, games, commercial and institutional localization. Its Netflix Post Partner (NP3) certification underscores Unidub's status as a trusted industry partner.

David Lee, CEO of Iyuno, expressed excitement about the acquisition, stating, "The Brazilian market is a cornerstone of global dubbing, and we are thrilled to welcome Wendel Bezerra, CEO of Unidub, a renowned voice actor and social media personality, to the Iyuno family. Unidub's stellar reputation for delivering top-tier creative and technical dubbing aligns seamlessly with our commitment to excellence. This addition strengthens our global portfolio, and we look forward to the continued growth and expanded reach it brings."

Wendel Bezerra, Founder and CEO of Unidub, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Joining Iyuno's extensive global network is a milestone for Unidub Studios. We are eager to leverage Iyuno's resources for future growth and continue delivering exceptional dubbing services to our clients."

This strategic acquisition is a pivotal step in Iyuno's overarching strategy to enhance creative services, invest in expanded reach, and provide fully integrated and comprehensive offerings to its global clients. It further solidifies Iyuno's foothold in the Americas, following its recent expansion into Brazil.

ABOUT UNIDUB BRAZIL

Unidub Brazil views dubbing as an extension of the creative process, ensuring total alignment with clients. With over 35 years of experience, CEO Wendel Bezerra's commitment to professionalism and quality has positioned Unidub as Brazil's leading studio. The team's exemplary dedication guarantees customer and end-consumer satisfaction, supported by additional marketing assistance through social networks.

ABOUT IYUNO

Iyuno (iyuno.com) stands as the foremost localization service provider in the media and entertainment industry. Trusted by renowned studios, streaming platforms, and creators globally, Iyuno offers end-to-end localization services in over 100 languages. With a 75-year collective legacy, state-of-the-art facilities, and a vast global footprint spanning 67 offices in 34 countries, Iyuno's scale and customer-centric approach connect content and people. Follow @IyunoHQ and #WeAreIyuno for more information on social platforms.

