IT Professionals Can Now Streamline Earning Cisco Certifications with the Launch of Global Knowledge's Cisco Elite Subscription

CARY, N.C., June 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Global Knowledge, the most recognized Cisco learning partner of the past decade, launched at Cisco Live an unlimited certification training offer called the Cisco Certification Elite Collection.

The Cisco Certification Elite Collection, or Cisco Elite, provides 12 months of unlimited access to instructor-led and on-demand Cisco certification training across multiple technology areas including Routing and Switching, Data Center, Security, and Collaboration.

Cisco Elite highlights include:

Unlimited access to over 40 courses.

Enhanced training and exam preparation for 17 Cisco certification tracks.

Unlimited access to course resources, content, exercises and labs.

Freedom to learn about Cisco certifications and technologies from the experts.

Access to Global Knowledge Training Exclusives, which includes tools like Boson Practice Exams and the IT Skills Video-on-Demand Library, to accelerate learning and ensure success.

The unlimited training offer is priced at $7,995, which provides tremendous value for professionals pursuing multiple Cisco certifications.

Lisa Jones, Global Knowledge's global product director for Cisco said, "Cisco is the foundation of organizations around the world, so it's critical IT professionals are equipped with the skills to maximize their Cisco technology investments. Cisco Elite provides IT pros the freedom to master all the Cisco technologies within their organization."

"Achieving certification demonstrates expertise and understanding of specific knowledge areas. According to our global IT Skills and Salary survey, 33% of IT decision-makers say the annual added value of a certified employee is over $20,000. And, the number one reason for certification is closing an organizational skills gap, followed by needing to meet client requirements. Businesses want to work with other businesses that have competent, capable, knowledgeable and skilled people."

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge builds skills that enable success.

Global Knowledge is the worldwide leader in IT and professional skills solutions. Located in 15 countries, it has the unique flexibility to deliver a broad portfolio worldwide, in classrooms, online, and through a worldwide partner network.

Established in 1995, Global Knowledge has 1,500 employees worldwide and enables the success of more than 230,000 professionals each year.

