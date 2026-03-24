In a year defined by global disruption and rapidly evolving geopolitical risk, GardaWorld invites ISC West attendees to experience how modern security converges into one integrated ecosystem at Booth 20051.

MONTREAL, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - GardaWorld, an entrepreneurial-driven corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, will be represented by several of its global champion businesses at ISC West in Las Vegas this week.

ECAM logo (CNW Group/Garda World Security Corporation) Crisis24 logo (CNW Group/Garda World Security Corporation)

Combining the latest AI technology with decades of human expertise, Crisis24 (including Crisis24 AiiA Powered by Palantir), ECAM and GardaWorld Security provide a full suite of security solutions. These businesses help organizations anticipate and prevent potential threats and disruptions, manage and mitigate them, as well as deliver post-event recovery and resilience building. Working with a GardaWorld business enables organizations to detect threats earlier, make faster and more confident decisions, and intervene quickly – adopting a more proactive and preventative posture.

On show at ISC West booth 20051:

Crisis24 is advancing the next era of critical event management through a newly announced strategic partnership with Dataminr. This new partnership brings Dataminr's industry-leading real-time intelligence and agentic AI capabilities into Crisis24's leading proprietary risk management platform to help organizations detect, understand and respond to rapidly evolving risks faster and with greater confidence. Crisis24 unites mass notification, innovative technology, multi-layered human-and-machine intelligence, risk management workflows, and 24/7 global medical and security response into a seamless, fully integrated solution trusted by Fortune 500 companies and global brands.

Crisis24 AiiA Powered by Palantir is a groundbreaking intelligence platform that brings decision-grade actionable foresight and clarity to leaders. By delivering daily head-of-state-level briefings, this new platform empowers leaders with the foresight to navigate uncertainty, shape strategy, and seize business opportunities with speed. Anchored in Crisis24's unmatched expertise in integrated risk management and powered by Palantir's advanced AI Foundry system, Crisis24 AiiA delivers state-level intelligence that cuts through the noise of data to illuminate the signals that truly matter.

ECAM delivers unrivaled scale and presence across North America, with an integrated approach to video security that includes hardware, software, AI analytics, monitoring, response, and field service working together as a connected operating system. By combining highly trained operators with agentic AI, ECAM rapidly identifies, verifies and escalates threats, enabling fast and effective intervention. This helps to prevent and mitigate incidents before they escalate. Hybrid solutions backed by proprietary technology enable guards to respond rapidly to threats identified via ECAM's fixed cameras and mobile surveillance units. Within the ISC West Security Experience Center, ECAM will also showcase its ECAM Market platform, which gives integrators, resellers and partners access to wholesale and white‑label solutions.

GardaWorld Security brings a people-first, partnership-driven approach to security, offering tailored solutions delivered by highly trained professionals. By reimagining how talent is hired, matched to positions, trained and developed, communicated with and recognized, the company's Ambassador Era People Program continues to improve workforce quality and retention. Since launching, the program has led to a nine-percentage point decrease in regretted employee loss in North America. For the third consecutive year, GardaWorld Security – United States remains the only national guarding company to earn Great Place To Work Certification™, while GardaWorld Security – Canada recently recognized its Ambassadors of the Year. Their actions included life-saving responses to medical emergencies, coordinated interventions with law enforcement leading to suspects being apprehended, and swift, resourceful responses to facilities emergencies.

ISC West 2026 trade show runs from March 25 – 27, 2026. Click here to book a meeting at GardaWorld Booth 20051 with Crisis24, ECAM or GardaWorld Security.

About Crisis24

Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced provider of travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, personal protection solutions and global medical concierge capabilities, allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. Backed by proprietary AI-enabled SaaS technologies, advanced Global Operations Centers, an extensive global footprint, and the largest team of private sector intelligence analysts in the world, we deliver localized insights and global perspectives alongside medical, security, crisis response, embedded intelligence, and consultancy services as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 corporations. With a uniquely integrated and scalable platform, Crisis24 has an unrivaled financial profile that enables greater investment in technology than industry peers. For more information, visit crisis24.com.

About ECAM

ECAM is a North American leader in AI-driven live surveillance technology solutions, with the continent's largest footprint of monitored mobile and permanent surveillance units. With a vision of Every Camera Always Monitored, ECAM combines the world's most advanced AI-driven live video surveillance technology with human expertise to deliver real-time protection with unmatched precision and vigilance. From R&D to product development and platform innovation, ECAM fully owns and develops its entire operation and technology stack. The company develops proprietary technologies specifically designed to address the most common challenges in surveillance. This in-house approach ensures customers benefit from rapid innovation and cutting-edge solutions tailored to their most common challenges. Headquartered in Dallas, ECAM is a global champion business of GardaWorld, an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions. For more information visit ecam.com.

About GardaWorld Security

GardaWorld Security is a global champion and leader in security services. Employing highly-skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe, GardaWorld Security offers sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld Security is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld Security is the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands and Fortune 500 corporations. For more information, visit garda.com.

SOURCE Garda World Security Corporation

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