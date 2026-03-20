Maritime Launch Introduces Interim Finance Leadership at Key Growth Inflection Point

HALIFAX, NS, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Maritime Launch Services Inc. (Cboe CA: MAXQ) (OTCQB: MAXQF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of an interim finance leadership team to support the Company's next phase of growth.

As infrastructure development accelerates at Spaceport Nova Scotia and long-term customer demand continues to grow, the Company has engaged an experienced senior finance team to modernize and streamline existing systems and processes to support disciplined growth and operational readiness. This momentum follows recent progress, including a 10-year agreement with the Government of Canada's Department of National Defence.

Gregory Rook, CPA, CA will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer, bringing deep experience in operational and development finance, financial controls, reporting systems, and strategic planning. He will work alongside Suzi Halfpenny, CPA, CA, a seasoned finance executive with expertise in capital markets and governance, to support disciplined financial management and execution. Together, they lead their own interim CFO practice and will work closely with the executive team and Board of Directors to ensure the company is positioned for growth and leveraging best-in-class sovereign systems to track and report financial performance. They will also support the CEO and his financial advisors in building out and hiring the permanent finance function. The interim finance leadership will also ensure continuity of financial controls, reporting, and compliance throughout the transition period.

"With construction ramping up and market demand accelerating, we are meeting the moment," said Stephen Matier, President and CEO. "Enhancing our financial management systems ensures we have the right structure in place to support disciplined growth and execute on our capital strategy, while demonstrating to launch providers, satellite operators, and partners around the world that the Company and Spaceport Nova Scotia is progressing toward commercial readiness and is ready to support sovereign, civil, and commercial missions."

The company also announced that Philip Jones is retiring from his role as Chief Financial Officer following a transition period with the incoming leadership team. Maritime Launch thanks Mr. Jones for his meaningful contributions during an important phase in the company's development and wishes him well in his next chapter.

Maritime Launch Services Inc. continues to advance construction and regulatory milestones at Spaceport Nova Scotia, positioning the site to serve government and commercial customers and to support Canada's role in the growing global space economy.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch (Cboe CA: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a dual-use commercial spaceport designed to support both civil and defence-related space missions. The spaceport will provide satellite launch services to domestic and international clients across the global commercial space market, supporting a wide range of orbital inclinations from a single location.

Spaceport Nova Scotia is Canada's first commercial orbital launch complex, enabling launch vehicles to place satellites into low Earth orbit. For more information about Maritime Launch and Spaceport Nova Scotia, visit www.maritimelaunch.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release include (without limitation) statements regarding the continued lease by DND of a launch pad at Spaceport Nova Scotia and the term of such lease, customer demand growth within the space sector in Canada, and the future build-out of the Spaceport Nova Scotia facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: risks related to Maritime Launch's strategy going forward; capital requirements; risks related to interest rates and inflationary pressures on the cost of doing business; geopolitical events and changes, availability of third-party contractors and service providers, and other risks inherent in the industry in which Maritime Launch operates.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Maritime Launch Services Inc.

Maritime Launch Services, Sarah McLean, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, 902.402.6947, [email protected]