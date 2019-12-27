Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board of TC Transcontinental, appointed Member of the Order of Canada

Second honour for the Marcoux family and TC Transcontinental

Photo available here

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A) (TSX: TCL.B) is proud to announce that Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of its Board of Directors, has been appointed Member of the Order of Canada. This is the second generation of this family of entrepreneurs to be granted this prestigious Canadian honour. Her father, Rémi Marcoux, founder of TC Transcontinental and a Director on its board, was invested into the Order of Canada himself in 2007. Like her father who founded the company, Ms. Marcoux is in turn deeply committed today to the sustained development of TC Transcontinental, a Québec Inc. corporation based in Montréal with a presence throughout North America, as well as within her community.

Isabelle Marcoux's career has been marked by many professional and philanthropic achievements over the years, particularly since she took over as Chair of the Board of TC Transcontinental in 2012: strategic transformation of the company into flexible packaging in order to ensure its lasting growth; advancement of women into leadership roles in the business community; and co-chair of the 2016 campaign of Centraide of Greater Montréal and, for the last two years, chair of the Major Donors' Circle. In addition, Isabelle Marcoux has leveraged her expertise as a board member of publicly traded Canadian corporations for many years.

"It is a great honour for me today to be appointed as Member of the Order of Canada," said Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board of TC Transcontinental. "I am humbled to receive this distinction which I share with my family and all my colleagues of TC Transcontinental. Seeing our second generation honoured in this way is very moving. I am touched and delighted by the recognition of our family values of respect, determination and philanthropic commitment, which still continue to guide our actions for now and forever."

About Isabelle Marcoux

Isabelle Marcoux is Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc. since February 2012. She was Vice Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc. from 2007 and Vice President, Corporate Development from 2004. In this latter role, she was responsible for the strategic planning process and mergers and acquisitions. Between 1997 and 2004, Ms. Marcoux held various positions within the Corporation. Before joining Transcontinental, she was a lawyer at McCarthy Tétrault LLP.

Isabelle Marcoux is a member of the board of Rogers Communications Inc. since 2008 and acts as Chair of its Human Resources Committee, as well as member of the board of Power Corporation of Canada since 2010. For 12 years, until the spring of 2019, she was also a member of the board of George Weston Limited and notably acted as Chair of the Risk and Compliance Committee. In addition, she is a member of the board of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation and the Advisory Board of McGill University's Faculty of Law.

Ms. Marcoux is actively involved with Centraide of Greater Montreal. She is Chair of the Major Donors' Circle since 2018, was co-chair of the Centraide of Greater Montreal 2016 campaign and co-chaired the 2015 Leaders' Circle campaign. She also co-chairs the Cabinet for the 2019-2026 Capital Campaign of the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. Ms. Marcoux has co-chaired a number of fundraising events and has been involved in several major fundraising campaigns for organizations such as the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the Montreal Heart Institute, the Tel-Jeunes Foundation, the Young Musicians of the World Foundation and the Foundation Montreal inc. In 2018, the non-profit organization Portage paid tribute to her at the Soirée des Grands Philanthropes, commending her outstanding community engagement.

In 2018, Isabelle Marcoux joined the exclusive Club des entrepreneurs of the Quebec Employers Council. This coveted distinction acknowledges her exceptional contribution to Québec's economic development. In 2017, she became the first Canadian to win the Visionary Award for Strategic Leadership from the global organization WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation (WCD), most notably in recognition of her proven leadership in making strategic decisions to ensure the organization's long-term growth. Also in 2017, Ms. Marcoux was inducted into the Women's Executive Network (WXN) Hall of Fame, after being named one of Canada's 100 most powerful women by the organization in 2010, 2012 and 2016. In 2016, she was awarded the prestigious Medal of the National Assembly of Quebec, recognizing the impact of her continuous community involvement. In 2015, the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec awarded her the Mercure Leadership Germaine-Gibara Award in the Large Business category, acknowledging the exceptional contribution of a businesswoman who has demonstrated audacity and influence throughout her career and within her industry. In previous years, Ms. Marcoux has been recognized on multiple occasions, including in 2007, when she was a recipient of Canada's Top 40 under 40TM award, a national program which honours 40 Canadians under 40 who have distinguished themselves in their roles.

Ms. Marcoux holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Economics, and a Bachelor's degree in Civil Law, both from McGill University. She has been a member of the Quebec Bar since 1995. She is married to François Olivier and they are the parents of two children.

About the Order of Canada

The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest civilian honours. Its Companions, Officers and Members take to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM (They desire a better country).

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. Close to 7 500 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order. Those who bear the Order's iconic snowflake insignia have changed our nation's measure of success and, through the sum of their accomplishments, have helped us build a better Canada.

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada's largest printer. The Corporation is also positioned as the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 40 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has over 9,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$3.0 billion for the fiscal year ended October 27, 2019. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

To request an interview with Isabelle Marcoux, please contact Caroline Des Rosiers of NATIONAL, at 514-880-2881 or at [email protected]

SOURCE TC Transcontinental

For further information: Media, Nathalie St-Jean, Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications, TC Transcontinental, Telephone: 514-954-3581, [email protected]

Related Links

https://tctranscontinental.com/

