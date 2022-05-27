IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in June. LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $15.1 million, or about CDN. $19.2 million. For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders. LIORC typically declares a second quarter dividend in June based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

