Iridium announces partnership with Canadian Coast Guard

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) today announced that the Canadian Coast Guard has adopted Iridium Certus® connectivity with support from Iridium partner MetOcean Telematics. The Coast Guard deployed dozens of Iridium Certus™ Thales VesseLINK™ 700 terminals on its vessels, including icebreakers, to contribute to reliable internet connectivity as crew members deliver programs and services to ensure the safety of mariners in Canadian waters and protect Canada's marine environment. Iridium Certus delivers weather-resilient and completely global coverage, ensuring dependable connectivity in the high Arctic where the Coast Guard serves.

The Canadian Coast Guard responds to marine search and rescue and environmental incidents, provides icebreaking and aids to navigation services, and ensures waterways are safe and accessible for business year-round including in the Arctic during the operational season from June to November. While on duty in the high Arctic, the Iridium® network supports Coast Guard ships' and crew members' ability to stay in touch with headquarters. Iridium Certus connectivity also supports the Coast Guard's general safety with access to navigational data and weather reports, which is a large improvement from historical solutions.

"Reliable internet connectivity onboard our vessels helps contribute to our crew members' well-being and ensures that our crews are able to carry out the Canadian Coast Guard's services to protect mariners and the marine environment. Having a support network to ensure we never lose that vital connection with our shore-based personnel and services is vital in the Arctic," says Mario Pelletier, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard.

"The Canadian Coast Guard provides essential services that keep things moving safely in the Arctic waterways all year round," says Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. "Iridium is proud to support the Coast Guard's initiatives by enabling them to stay connected no matter how far north or remote their duty takes them."

"MetOcean is pleased to support the communication efforts of the Canadian Coast Guard. Providing its members with 24/7 real-time secure voice, data, and crew communications services and support," says Tony Chedrawy, CEO, MetOcean Telematics. "The requirements of Coast Guard personnel while deployed in the Arctic are immeasurable, as they are dedicated to maintaining the safety of mariners as well as protecting the marine environment, within the high Arctic. MetOcean is committed to ensure that Coast Guard personnel are always connected with their command stations."

The only communications network providing reliable coverage to the polar regions, Iridium enables critical communications and safety services for anyone traveling through the world's most dangerous-to-navigate regions. Unique in the satellite industry, Iridium Certus delivers the fastest L-band speeds in the world – even at the poles – and is the only broadband service that provides truly global, weather-resilient coverage for on-the-move internet and high-quality voice access. As an L-band network, Iridium is also uniquely positioned to provide safety services, including those for the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), which Iridium launched in December 2020 .

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

