HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Chooses Reliable, Global Connectivity with Iridium

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq IRDM), a leading provider of global voice, data, and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) satellite services, today announced it has been selected by HD Hyundai Construction Equipment, a leading construction equipment manufacturer, to integrate their vehicle monitoring system Hi MATE with Iridium's truly global satellite IoT connectivity. This integration enables HD Hyundai to expand the reach of its Hi MATE service into new markets and regions, enhancing connectivity and support for its global customer base.

Hyundai's Hi MATE remote management system provides location tracking, geofencing, and diagnostic insights for excavators and wheel loaders, including key performance data such as engine hours and fuel consumption. The Iridium ConnectedSM Hi MATE solution extends these capabilities to even the most remote sites, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote troubleshooting that help reduce downtime, optimize scheduling, and lower operating costs.

"As a leading equipment manufacturer, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment has set the bar high for reliability by adding Iridium's low-latency, reliable connectivity to Hi MATE, enabling their customers to get critical data regardless of deployment conditions," said Tim Last, Executive Vice President, Iridium. "With Iridium Short Burst Data® (SBD®), Hyundai's customers gain unmatched global coverage and mission-critical reliability, key advantages for equipment operating in even the most remote locations."

As the only truly global satellite communications network, Iridium provides an easily deployable, mobile alternative to traditional and expensive on-site fixed infrastructure. The world's leading heavy equipment manufacturers continue to choose Iridium® connectivity for its reliability, truly global reach, and mission-critical performance, especially when the most important data needs to be delivered.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice, data, and PNT satellite network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles and its positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Press Contact: Investor Contact: Jordan Hassin Kenneth Levy Iridium Communications Inc. Iridium Communications Inc. [email protected] [email protected] +1 (703) 287-7421 +1 (703) 287-7570

