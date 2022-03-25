IRD Marks 250th Bicycle Sensor Installation and Launches Self-Contained System at Intertraffic

250 th non-intrusive bicycle sensor system delivered on an Internet of Things (IOT) platform for projects in Netherlands , Belgium , France , Italy , Portugal and the UK

IRD subsidiary ICOMS will launch the 'Totem' self-contained bicycle counter at Intertraffic Amsterdam 2022 – a complete system in a newly designed housing that provides ease of installation for municipalities

SASKATOON, SK, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - International Road Dynamics Inc. (IRD), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today announced that ICOMS Detections has delivered its 250th TMA-3B3 LiDAR-based Connected Bicycle Sensor system in Europe since launching the analytics software for smart city applications last year. The bicycle sensor systems have been installed at locations in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and the UK.

ICOMS' TMA-3B3 sensors separate individual cyclists, including those traveling within groups, to achieve highly accurate bicycle counts. The sensors fully integrate with cloud-based analytics software to meet the goals of monitoring multi-modal transportation, measuring the success of mobility initiatives, and identifying opportunities to improve the safety of vulnerable road users.

At the Intertraffic Amsterdam conference, IRD will unveil the "Totem" version of the TMA-3B3. The self-contained system, with its own integrated pole, will make installation even easier on any road, street or path, eliminating the need for a pole or installation support. The rapid deployment of non-intrusive sensors, combined with the ease of reporting provided by the analytics platform, provides continuous quality data well suited to predictive technologies such as modeling mobility corridors in a digital twin. Apart from supporting greener transportation modes, the TMA-3B3 is energy-autonomous, being solar powered.

"When ICOMS joined the IRD family in 2017, microwave detection products formed the foundation of all the company's offerings," said Rish Malhotra, IRD President and CEO. "The swift adoption of ICOMS's bicycle count and classification offering shows how research on combined sensor technologies, investment in IOT connectivity, and the launch of a cloud-based data platform has enabled cities to leverage our technologies to deliver value-added solutions. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen the growth of bicycle infrastructure in cities worldwide. Bicycle sensors further enable prioritizing and increasing safety at intersections, thereby also improving green and safe developments in cities. Outside the initial deployments in historically strong regional markets for ICOMS, we're excited by the growth opportunities that will support broader adoption internationally, thereby enabling safer and greener initiatives in cities worldwide."

About IRD

IRD is a dynamic technology company engaged in developing key components and advanced systems for the next generation of transportation networks. Together with subsidiaries PAT Traffic and IRD Europe, (ICOMS Detections, SensorLine and VDS), IRD supplies Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to private corporations, transportation agencies, and highway authorities around the world. IRD's systems make highways safer, greener, and more efficient. Known globally as a trusted partner providing sales, service, and installation support on major ITS projects for over 40 years, IRD contributes to creating smarter cities by empowering engineering and urban planning professionals to access reliable traffic data. For more information: www.irdinc.com

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com

