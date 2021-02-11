IRD Launches Analytics Platform for Smart City Applications

"This analytics platform enables our customers to collect, manage and analyze vehicle, bike and pedestrian data using an easy-to-use web-based interface," said Rish Malhotra, President and CEO of International Road Dynamics. "Our new platform will be deployed in a large Canadian city that is participating in a Smart Cities pilot project with a goal of fusing data from multiple sensors and data sources to enhance safety for cyclists. This product launch reflects IRD's commitment to innovation and to expanding our suite of software applications. We will continue to invest in products and applications that position us to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities at the intersection of technology and infrastructure."

"We are very pleased to have already signed up customers in France and Belgium that are interested in using the analytics platform to monitor connected sensors," said Etienne Van den Bogaert, Icoms Managing Director. "We have received very positive feedback on our first installation in the Netherlands and expect to grow this network of connected sensors substantially in 2021. We see adoption of such solutions growing as cities work to meet their environmental objectives and make streets safer for cyclists and other vulnerable road users."

Icoms Detections' microwave sensors and radar speed signs equipped with optional 3G/4G modems are able to transfer data via cellular networks. Using the new analytics platform, data is uploaded to a server in near real time and may be viewed using a web-browser. Alternatively, data from sites may be downloaded in standard spreadsheet formats. This provides transportation professionals with an easy way to acquire device data remotely from multiple locations.

The dashboard views available within the platform offer quick analysis in the form of charts for selected time periods. The traffic reports cover speed, volume and direction. Graphs for the bicycle sensors and radar speed signs include binned speed ranges, while the TMS-SA classifier display includes charts showing the breakdown of traffic by length class.

About Icoms Detections

Icoms Detections is a leading designer and manufacturer of microwave sensors for road traffic management for over 25 years. Icoms is IRD's centre of excellence for all radar technologies providing products to enhance road safety and mobility worldwide.

Icoms Detections

Av. Einstein 11 B

1348 Louvain-la-Neuve

Belgium

Email: [email protected]

About IRD

IRD is a dynamic technology company engaged in developing key components and advanced systems for the next generation of transportation networks. Together with subsidiaries PAT Traffic and ICOMS Detections, IRD supplies Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to private corporations, transportation agencies, and highway authorities around the world. IRD's systems make highways safer, greener, and more efficient. Known globally as a trusted partner providing sales, service, and installation support on major ITS projects for over 40 years, IRD contributes to creating smarter cities by empowering engineering and urban planning professionals to access reliable traffic data. For more information: www.irdinc.com

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intellectual Property and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industries. Our goal is to pursue an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive market trends in both ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding IRD, Quarterhill and their businesses. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IRD, Icoms and/or Quarterhill in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that IRD, Icoms and/or Quarterhill believe are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting IRD, Icoms and/or Quarterhill, including: potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"); the severity of the disease; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets and any resulting impact on IRD, Icoms and/or Quarterhill and/or their businesses. Other factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's February 27, 2020 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. IRD, Icoms and Quarterhill recommend that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of IRD's forward-looking statements. IRD and Icoms have no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE International Road Dynamics

For further information: Call IRD Head Office at +1-306-653-6600 or email [email protected]

Related Links

www.quarterhill.com

