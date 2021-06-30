IRD Awarded $1.8 Million E-Screening Upgrade Contract in Nebraska

Upgrades to Nebraska City's weigh station preclearance system follows recent upgrades at two other Nebraska State Patrol operations

New technology expands advanced e-screening and tire safety screening coverage on one of Nebraska's busiest highways

SASKATOON, SK, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - International Road Dynamics Inc. (IRD), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announced today that the Nebraska State Patrol has awarded the Company a contract valued at up to $1.8 million for upgrades to the Nebraska City weigh station preclearance system. This follows two similar projects recently completed by IRD at the State's Waverly and North Platte weigh station locations. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Under the upgrade contract, IRD will supply and install e-screening technology including automatic number plate reader (ANPR) systems, USDOT reader systems and IRD's Intelligent Roadside Operations Computer (iROC) credential and safety screening system. Weigh in Motion (WIM) systems at the site will be upgraded with new Single Load Cell (SLC) WIM scales. Continued use of the SLC technology demonstrates the value the State places on WIM accuracy and obtaining the optimal cost of ownership.

In addition, Nebraska City will be the third site in the state to deploy IRD's Tire Anomaly and Classification System (TACS™) for identification of commercial vehicles with unsafe tire conditions such as flat, missing, mismatched or underinflated tires. The Nebraska State Patrol has seen a dramatic increase in out-of-service citations for unsafe tires since the implementation of IRD's TACS. "During the product evaluation, its capabilities seemed to be almost science fiction like. We were able to see for ourselves the accuracy of TACS and the role it can help play in enforcement and we were immediately convinced that we needed to install the product as part of our upgrades in Nebraska," said Lt. Mike Maytum of the Nebraska State Patrol.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with the Nebraska State Patrol as they deploy an additional upgrade to their commercial vehicle operations, which improves their safety and enforcement capabilities," said Rish Malhotra, IRD President and CEO. "This project will result in safer roads in the State, and it demonstrates the value behind an investment in IRD's modular WIM platform. Many of the new technologies being implemented at Nebraska City are easier and more economical to integrate at the site because of an earlier decision to base Nebraska's systems on IRD's commercial vehicle enforcement platform. IRD has been providing services in Nebraska since 1997 and we continue to explore opportunities to further expand our relationship with the State's law enforcement and transportation agencies in the future."

The Nebraska State Patrol will use iMMS®, IRD's web-based maintenance management software, to monitor system health and operational status of equipment, systems and subsystems at the preclearance site. The Vehicle Information in Motion (VI2M®) cloud-based data collection and reporting software will help the agency to analyze rates of overweight vehicles and tire anomalies detected by the SLC WIM scales and TACS.

About IRD

IRD is a dynamic technology company engaged in developing key components and advanced systems for the next generation of transportation networks. Together with subsidiaries PAT Traffic and ICOMS Detections, IRD supplies Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to private corporations, transportation agencies, and highway authorities around the world. IRD's systems make highways safer, greener, and more efficient. Known globally as a trusted partner providing sales, service, and installation support on major ITS projects for over 40 years, IRD contributes to creating smarter cities by empowering engineering and urban planning professionals to access reliable traffic data. For more information: www.irdinc.com

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS – and its adjacent markets – to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding IRD, Quarterhill and their businesses. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IRD and/or Quarterhill in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that IRD and/or Quarterhill believe are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting IRD and/or Quarterhill, including: potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"); the severity of the disease; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets and any resulting impact on IRD and/or Quarterhill and/or their businesses. Other factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's March 11, 2021 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. IRD and Quarterhill recommend that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of IRD's forward-looking statements. IRD has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE International Road Dynamics

For further information: Call IRD Head Office at +1-306-653-6600 or email [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.quarterhill.com/

