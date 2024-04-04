TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Representatives from IR Magazine joined Berk Sumen, Managing Director, TSX & TSXV Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the 2024 IR Magazine Awards and the IR Magazine Hall of Fame..

IR Magazine Opens the Market Thursday, April 4, 2024

IR Magazine is the definitive, independent voice in investor relations, spanning over thirty-five years at the forefront of IR evolution. Globally recognized for its digital presence and dynamic events, it offers a diverse mix of content—from articles and podcasts to forums and videos—catering to a worldwide audience. Celebrated for excellence, the magazine is a trusted partner for IR professionals navigating the ever-evolving capital market landscape.

The IR Magazine Hall of Fame honors past IR Magazine Awards winners, including those recognized as Best IR Professional and Lifetime Achievement awardees. This exclusive group celebrates their significant achievements in investor relations and allows them to contribute to shaping the future of excellence in the IR community.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Priscilla Lim, [email protected]