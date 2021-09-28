Will Solutions is redistributing over $700,000 to its Sustainable Community members for their climate action!

BELOEIL, QC, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Will Solutions (WiLL) is proud to announce its 5th distribution of carbon revenues from its Quebec Sustainable Community project.

As a result of carbon credit sales since January 2018, $737,263 CAD was distributed on August 31 to 85 Quebec SMEs, municipalities and organizations, all members of WiLL's Sustainable Community project, for their GHG reduction efforts.

The total carbon credits sold, represents ≈ 2% of the carbon credits that have been verified by an external auditor and serialized by the VCS program administered by VERRA. The inventory balance of 5 million carbon credits provides ample opportunity to meet the growing global demand for the purchase of carbon credits, independently and rigorously verified across the voluntary carbon markets (VCM).

WiLL thanks all the members of the Sustainable Community of Quebec project for their climate commitment, as evidenced by their GHG reductions, and will accompany them for the implementation of their next projects.

WiLL also thanks its partners, including the "Réseau des SADC et CAE du Québec", as well as the SADCs of Matapédia, Neigette, Basques, Rivière-du-Loup, Kamouraska, Lotbinière, Haut-Saguenay, Maskinongé, Laurentides, Antoine-Labelle, de Papineau, Abitibi-Ouest, D'Autray-Joliette and the CAE Rive-Nord, who are committed to promoting Sustainable Development and who have accompanied WiLL, since 2016, in raising awareness of climate actions allowing the recruitment of new members to the Sustainable Community project.

WiLL thanks all purchasers of carbon credits, whether they are corporate, institutional, community or individual, because they allow the members of the Quebec Sustainable Community project to pursue their actions to reduce their GHG emissions.

"More than ever, WiLL's mission is to facilitate the commitment to Climate Action by all of society's stakeholders by simplifying the qualification and rigorous recognition of GHG emission reduction projects by communities of small local organizations in order to offer the resulting carbon credits, qualified as significant impacts, both socially and environmentally, all to the satisfaction of corporate, governmental, community and individual purchasers," said Martin Clermont, president of Will Solutions.

About Will https://www.solutionswill.com/en/

WiLL Solutions Inc. (WiLL) is a privately owned Canadian company, BCorp. certified, with its head office in Beloeil, QC. The company is active in the Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCM) sector with the Sustainable Community Project. WiLL has a social philosophy based on sharing. It is based on two major axes: democratize access to carbon credits by pooling local GHG reduction projects carried out by Quebec SMEs and NPOs, and return as much money as possible to these partners following the sale of carbon credits by WiLL.

WiLL has been carbon neutral since 2007 and is committed to returning 10% of its net profit to community projects and initiatives supporting sustainable development.

About Sustainable Community Durable

https://solutionswill.com/en/our-community/

Sustainable Community (SC) is a project to democratize access to the voluntary carbon market that is validated under the VCS program administered by VERRA. CD is the first cluster project of the 1,697 projects validated under this program that aggregates GHG reductions in a one-stop shop for its members. The Community Agglomeration (cluster) business model of hundreds of micro GHG reduction projects is intended to be a catalyst for local action to engage a variety of stakeholders. Sustainable Community was awarded the Solar Impulse Label by the Swiss Foundation headed by Bertrand Piccard.



For further information: Stefan Bumbaru, Marketing director, [email protected], Cell: 514 970-8778; Martin Clermont, President, [email protected], Cell: 514 774-6601

