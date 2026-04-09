TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Public institutions across Ontario are invited to showcase innovative projects that advance open data, access to information, and transparency as part of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario's (IPC) Transparency Challenge 3.0.

The IPC is calling on municipalities, provincial ministries, hospitals, health sector organizations, universities, police services, and other public sector organizations across Ontario to submit initiatives that advance openness and transparency. Projects should be innovative and inclusive, demonstrate real benefits for Ontarians, and serve as inspiring models for other institutions to follow. Selected projects could be featured in the IPC's Transparency Showcase gallery this fall, highlighting leading practices from across the province.

"Openness and transparency build trust in our public institutions. We've seen inspiring examples through our first two Transparency Challenges, and we're excited to spotlight even more," said Patricia Kosseim, Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario. "We encourage institutions to share initiatives that make them more open, improve access to information, and demonstrate how transparency benefits the people they serve."

This year, we invite organizations to enter submissions relating to the following:

open data/open government initiatives

modern ways of streamlining and improving access to information

transparency projects aimed at countering misinformation

projects focused on improving public access to environmental information, and

model transparency disclosures about their use of artificial intelligence

The Transparency Challenge is one of several IPC initiatives aimed at working with institutions to encourage greater openness and transparency and enhancing Ontarians' trust that their access to information rights will be respected.

The deadline for entries is June 8, 2026. Visit www.ipc.on.ca for details about the Transparency Challenge, eligibility and entry requirements, answers to frequently asked questions, and the online submission form.

Learn more:

SOURCE Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner/Ontario

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