News provided byOffice of the Information and Privacy Commissioner/Ontario
Apr 09, 2026, 14:00 ET
TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Public institutions across Ontario are invited to showcase innovative projects that advance open data, access to information, and transparency as part of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario's (IPC) Transparency Challenge 3.0.
The IPC is calling on municipalities, provincial ministries, hospitals, health sector organizations, universities, police services, and other public sector organizations across Ontario to submit initiatives that advance openness and transparency. Projects should be innovative and inclusive, demonstrate real benefits for Ontarians, and serve as inspiring models for other institutions to follow. Selected projects could be featured in the IPC's Transparency Showcase gallery this fall, highlighting leading practices from across the province.
"Openness and transparency build trust in our public institutions. We've seen inspiring examples through our first two Transparency Challenges, and we're excited to spotlight even more," said Patricia Kosseim, Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario. "We encourage institutions to share initiatives that make them more open, improve access to information, and demonstrate how transparency benefits the people they serve."
This year, we invite organizations to enter submissions relating to the following:
- open data/open government initiatives
- modern ways of streamlining and improving access to information
- transparency projects aimed at countering misinformation
- projects focused on improving public access to environmental information, and
- model transparency disclosures about their use of artificial intelligence
The Transparency Challenge is one of several IPC initiatives aimed at working with institutions to encourage greater openness and transparency and enhancing Ontarians' trust that their access to information rights will be respected.
The deadline for entries is June 8, 2026. Visit www.ipc.on.ca for details about the Transparency Challenge, eligibility and entry requirements, answers to frequently asked questions, and the online submission form.
Learn more:
- Join the IPC's Transparency Challenge 3.0!
- Transparency Showcase
- Resolution of the Federal, Provincial and Territorial Information Commissioners and Ombuds responsible for overseeing access to information, Trust, transparency, and democracy in an era of misinformation (Banff, Alberta, October 2025)
- Joint Statement of the International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC), Securing the Right to Environmental Information in a Digital World (Berlin, Germany, June 2025)
- Privacy and Transparency in a Modern Government
- IPC 2026-2030 Strategic Plan
SOURCE Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner/Ontario
Media contact: [email protected]
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