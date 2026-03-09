TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - IOPE, a clinical-grade skincare brand from Amorepacific and a leader in Korean anti-aging innovation, officially debuted in the Canadian market this week. Backed by 30 years of research and expertise in Korea, IOPE expands into North America through a strategic retail partnership with Sephora Canada, launching on Sephora.com NOW and arriving in stores nationwide on March 13, 2026.

"We're excited to be adding IOPE to our Canadian assortment. As a lab-based skincare brand, IOPE focuses on bioscience and dermatology to address aging and skin health. With decades of research and a legacy rooted in innovation, IOPE brings a refined approach to high‑performance skincare," said Jane Nugent, SVP, Merchandising, Sephora Canada. "We're proud to partner exclusively on this launch, continuing our commitment to bringing globally iconic Korean skincare brands to our clients."

Established in 1996, IOPE has been at the forefront of Korean anti-aging research, grounded in rigorous clinical testing. The brand has pioneered advancements in key active ingredients, including PDRN, stabilized Vitamin C and innovative retinol stabilization technology that is supported by 56 patents in Korea and more than a dozen scientific publications. As Korean skincare continues to set the global benchmark for innovation and performance, IOPE stands among the category's most respected leaders.

IOPE's professional treatment–inspired formulations are rooted in evidence-based research and designed to deliver visible improvements across key skin concerns, including texture, firmness, brightness and overall vitality, bridging the gap between in-clinic procedures and daily skincare rituals.

IOPE enters the Canadian market with nine targeted products, featuring the brand's transformative XMD, Retinol RX™, Vitamin C and PDRN collections. Their newest innovations draw inspiration from Korea's viral skin booster treatments and are clinically proven to deliver professional treatment-level results at home:

XMD Stem III Clinical Recovery Serum ($80): Inspired by Korea's viral PDRN skin booster treatments, this advanced serum was clinically tested to deliver professional PDRN treatment–level results across six key metrics, including increased volume, improved elasticity and enhanced texture, without the downtime or discomfort associated with in-office treatments. The breakthrough formula is powered by 92.3 per cent PDRN H.A.™ Liposome Complex, featuring PDRN, micro-molecular hyaluronic acid and a soothing allantoin-based complex.

Retinol RX™ 2% Reti-jection Serum ($77): Formulated with a 2 per cent concentration of Retinol RX™ – IOPE's proprietary retinoid complex – this high-performance serum is designed to optimize efficacy while reducing irritation compared to traditional retinol. The formula features three million retinol-infused spicules to enhance absorption. In a four-week clinical study, the serum reduced the look of wrinkles, minimized pore appearance and enhanced radiance1 .

IOPE will further expand its presence with additional high-performance innovations designed to redefine antiaging skincare standards in Canada, including the Retinol RX™ 1% Super Bounce Serum ($67), formulated with IOPE's proprietary retinoid complex for targeted delivery with reduced irritation compared to traditional retinol; the Vitamin C 40% Concentrate Cream ($80), featuring a high-potency antioxidant formula; and the PDRN Caffeine Shot Serum ($58), which provides clinically proven benefits in smoothing, depuffing and rejuvenating.

IOPE product range in price from $9 for a single sheet mask to $93 for XMD Stem III Clinical Recovery Cream.

1 Instrumental results from a split-face study, 32 participants: 2 cc of a 1:9 diluted PDLLA +HA–based collagen booster injection vs. product used twice daily for 4 weeks. Parameters include firmness, wrinkles, pores, radiance and volume

IOPE is available now at Sephora.com and will be available in Sephora stores nationwide starting March 13, 2026.

For more information, visit @iope_canada on social media.

