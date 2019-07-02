Invitation to media - Richard Hébert to announce support for two SMEs operating in the Canadian steel sector Français
Jul 02, 2019, 09:30 ET
LÉVIS, QC, July 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will make an announcement regarding financial support for DK-Spec and Finar Steel Buildings, two businesses in the steel sector.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date:
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Time:
9:30 a.m.
Location:
Finar Steel Buildings
790 chemin Olivier
Lévis, Quebec
G7A 2N1
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Contact, Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Source, Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
