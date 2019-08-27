Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for the Town of Lac-Mégantic Français
Aug 27, 2019, 14:30 ET
LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‒Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce financial support for the Town of Lac-Mégantic.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Julie Morin, Mayor of Lac-Mégantic, will also be in attendance.
Press conference date
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Time
2:30 p.m.
Location
Tent in front of the station
5527 Frontenac Street
Lac-Mégantic, Quebec
G6B 1H6
