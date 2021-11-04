Investor Alert: UnicornFX

Be an informed investor - Don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) is warning Canadian investors not to be fooled by UnicornFX.

UnicornFX, also known as Unicorn Global Limited, is falsely claiming to be a legitimate foreign exchange broker regulated by IIROC. This unregulated, offshore company is using a forged certificate claiming to be regulated by IIROC. IIROC does not issue certificates to regulated firms.

IIROC-regulated investment firms and individuals must meet our high standards and deal fairly, honestly and in good faith with Canadian investors. We urge Canadian investors to exercise caution when dealing with firms claiming to be regulated by IIROC.

Investors should confirm investment firms are registered with IIROC.

Investors can also check the background, qualifications and any disciplinary history of investment advisors registered with IIROC by checking the free AdvisorReport.

Investors contacted by anyone offering unregulated forex trading should immediately report the incident to their provincial or territorial securities commissions.

