TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is warning investors about Trusty Ledger (TL-LTD[.]net), a fraudulent entity falsely claiming regulation by CIRO. Concerns have also been raised about Fidelis Rig (fidelis-rig[.]co), another unregulated entity linked to crypto recovery scams.

Trusty Ledger operates as a recovery room scam, targeting individuals who have previously fallen victim to financial fraud. These scams lure victims by promising to recover lost funds, only to exploit the victims further.

A recent report revealed a loss of approximately $10,000 USD after engaging with these entities. The victims also disclosed personal financial information, further increasing exposure to financial risk. Neither Trusty Ledger nor Fidelis Rig are regulated by CIRO.

Protecting Yourself:

All individuals registered to offer financial advice in Canada are listed on the National Registration Search of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). You can also check with CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team to verify the legitimacy of anyone claiming to represent or be registered with CIRO.

CIRO's Office of the Investor publishes information to help investors keep their investments safe. See Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments.

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, please immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. If you are a victim of a CIRO-impersonation scam or a scam claiming CIRO regulation, please also report it to CIRO.

Please direct all other inquiries to our Complaints & Inquiries team:

1-877-442-4322 (Canada/US),

800-555-2323 (Outside Canada/US),

or by completing our Secure Contact Form

About CIRO

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For media inquiries only: Trisha Utomi, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, Telephone: 437-448-7980, Email: [email protected]