Investor Alert: Berger Montague (Canada) PC Investigates Potential Claims on Behalf of Canadian Investors in Hut 8 Corp. After U.S. Federal Court Allows Certain Claims To Proceed on Behalf of U.S. Investors

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Berger Montague (Canada) PC , a Toronto-based law firm that focuses on representing investors in cross-border shareholder disputes, has expanded its investigation of Hut 8 Corp. (TSX "HUT": ISIN: CA44812J1049).

On January 18, 2024, financial analyst J Capital Research published a report entitled, "The Coming HUT Pump and Dump: Management hiding stock ownership through undisclosed related party, a stock-promoter cabal, and a host of left-for-dead assets." The report accused Hut 8 and U.S. Bitcoin Corp., which Hut 8 had recently acquired, of a number of improprieties. The market's reaction to this Report was harsh and immediate, sending the shares down from a closing price of $12.56 on January 17, 2024 to a close of $9.24 on January 19, a decline of more than 26% over two trading sessions.

On September 12, 2025, a U.S. federal court, finding certain allegations relating to the King Mountain JV operations plausible, held that the Consolidated Amended Complaint "adequately pleaded a material omission under Section 11 of the Securities Act as to King Mountain Statements."

"Investors take on the risk of market forces; investors do not take on the risk of intentional negligent omissions as a result of management hiding their errors from Directors; and if J Capital's report was dead-wrong, there would be government investigations and there not," says Andrew Morganti, shareholder of Berger Montague (Canada) PC.

If you purchased shares of Hut 8 Corp. listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange prior to January 18, 2024, and would like to know more about your rights, please contact us at [email protected].

Berger Montague (Canada) PC is one of the leading Canadian law firms that represent investors in shareholder class actions involving Canadian companies that list their securities on stock exchanges located in Canada, Germany, and the United States. You can learn more about Berger Montague (Canada) PC at www.bergermontague.ca .

To learn more, please visit https://investigations.bergermontague.com/hut-8-corp/ .

CONTACT:

Andrew Morganti

Shareholder

(647) 576-7840

[email protected]

Vincent DeMarco

Senior Associate

(647) 576-7840 ext. 104

[email protected]

Andrew Abramowitz

Senior Counsel

Berger Montague PC

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague