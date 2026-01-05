ASC alleges Jason David Neale, Randal Stewart Thompson and William Allan Green breached Alberta Securities laws

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has issued a Notice of Hearing alleging that Jason David Neale, Randal (Randy) Stewart Thompson and William (Bill) Allan Green, perpetrated a fraud on investors. Thompson is a resident of Alberta; Neale and Green are residents of British Columbia.

According to the Notice of Hearing, Neale and Thompson were the managing partners and guiding minds of nine Old Kent Road (OKR) investment funds, all of which were based in Calgary. Green was the Chief Financial Officer of the OKR funds. Between January 2016 and December 2022, the OKR funds raised capital from investors for the stated purpose of making bridge loans to creditworthy borrowers who qualified for government tax credits or grants.

It is alleged that Neale, Thompson and Green misused approximately $17.4 million of OKR investors' capital. A portion of the misused capital was allegedly diverted to a United Kingdom-based soccer team, called Peterborough United Football Club, and concealed from investors.

These are allegations and have not been proven in a hearing.

An appearance to set a date for a hearing will be held on February 17, 2026, in the ASC Hearing Room, located on the 5th floor, 250 – 5 Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing can be found on the ASC website at asc.ca.

The ASC gratefully acknowledges the assistance of the BC Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission in this matter. The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

