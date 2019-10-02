Investments in the local electricity grid will help provide reliable service for St. Catharines

This project will run along Crestcombe Road, Clement Place, Ridley Heights Drive and Springbank Drive changing residential customers from backyard services to front yard services. The $2 million investment in St. Catharines is part of a five-year infrastructure commitment. The proactive upgrades include:

Installation of 2.4 km of new conduit

Installation of 4.5 km of underground cable

Installation of four new transformers

Converting 71 homes from backyard services to front yard services

Alectra Utilities is investing in improving the electricity grid in communities across its service territory throughout 2019 to support local growth and to continue to provide safe and reliable service.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

