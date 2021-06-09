Investing in safer recreation infrastructure for Cape Breton residents

CAPE BRETON, NS, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted small and rural communities across Nova Scotia, which is why it's making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of these communities across the province.

Together, federal, provincial, and local governments are taking decisive action to support families, businesses, and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Today, Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, on behalf of Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Suzanne Lohnes-Croft; and Her Worship Amanda McDougall, Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, announced funding for upgrades to the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia. Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, was also in attendance.

The project will upgrade the existing ice rink boards to improving safety for players and skaters. The centre, built to celebrate Sydney's two hundredth anniversary, will continue to offer the residents of Sydney secure, modern, and accessible facilities for the community to gather and athletes to develop their full potential.

The Government of Canada, the Government of Nova Scotia and the Regional Municipality of Cape Breton are each investing $200,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada program.

"Sports and recreation infrastructure are crucial to keeping our communities healthy, strong, and vibrant. Today's investments in the Centre 200 ice rink board upgrade will ensure local athletes and skaters can benefit from a safer space to stay active. Our government will continue to support projects like this across Canada, because we know that when our small communities thrive - we all benefit."

Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria

"Investing in the success of our rural Canada is a top priority for our government. I know how important today's investment is for our communities here in Cape Breton and Northeastern Nova Scotia, and I look forward to visiting Centre 200 once these critical improvements are finished. Thank you to everyone involved in making today's announcement possible - see you on the ice!"

Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso

"This is an important investment allowing for continued use of a valued and popular community centre. One of our priorities is to ensure that all Nova Scotians have opportunities to enjoy a safe and active lifestyle. Centre 200 is another great example of a welcoming, inclusive and accessible cultural facility for people of all ages."

The Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, on behalf of Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Suzanne Lohnes-Croft

"Support from all levels of government for our recreation infrastructure is a win-win situation for all. This investment will bring our facility up to safe standards and create the opportunity for our community to host national and international sporting events. Cape Breton Regional Municipality's quality infrastructure, incredible scenery and memorable cultural experiences set us apart as a world-class event destination."

Her Worship Amanda McDougall, Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality

"The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) required all of its member team's arenas rink boards and glass to meet the new player safety standards as set forth by the NHL and the CHL. Centre 200 will be installing flexible boards and glass that will offer better protection from body checks or other body contact."

Paul MacDonald, Manager of Facilities at Centre 200

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities to grow local economies, improve social inclusiveness, better safeguard the health and environment of rural and northern communities, and enhance broadband connectivity.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $909 million in 275 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia since 2015.

