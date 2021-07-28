CAP-PELÉ, NB, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ -Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and His Worship Serge Léger, Mayor of the Village of Cap-Pelé, announced funding for the refurbishment of the Cap-Pelé Arena and the construction of a new community center. Minister LeBlanc announced it on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.4 million towards this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of New Brunswick is providing $4 million towards this project while the Village of Cap-Pelé is contributing more than $4.1 million.

The village's existing arena will also be renovated to include six new locker rooms, 500 seats, a new reception area, an elevator, a canteen as well as new bathrooms.

A new community centre will include a multi-use room that can be divided into three sections and allow for activities of all kinds. The centre will also have a 140 metre walking track, three meeting rooms for local groups and a social lounge.

Once completed, this project will improve access to and increase the quality of community, cultural and recreational infrastructure for residents.

"This is an extraordinary achievement for the community of Cap-Pelé. They were able to mobilize the entire community in the pursuit of this project. Our Government is proud to support the refurbishment of the arena and the construction of a new community centre, which will allow the residents of Cap-Pelé to enjoy modern, safe recreational infrastructure for years to come."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Improved community and recreation infrastructure will promote an active and healthy lifestyle for the residents of Cap-Pelé and the entire region. Investing in these type of projects builds on our government's priority to create vibrant and sustainable communities which are the foundation for a better New Brunswick."

The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"This centre will allow our region of 15,000 to make use of modern facilities year-round to maintain good health and to have a sense of belonging to their community."

His Worship Serge Léger, Mayor of the Village of Cap-Pelé

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $574 million in 330 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 330 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

