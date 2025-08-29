Investing across Prince Edward Island to build safe and strong communities

STRATFORD, PE, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering over $18.75 million to invest in priority infrastructure projects that will support stronger and more connected communities in Prince Edward Island.

Our communities can only grow to support more housing and realize their full economic potential when there are investments in foundational infrastructure projects – like public transit, water systems, and local roads and bridges. With today's announcement, that is exactly what the Government of Canada is delivering on.

With the funding announced today, communities can build both the essential and recreational infrastructure that allow families in Canada to thrive.

Today's announcement was held at the Stratford Waterfront Park, a key community infrastructure project, that has received more than $890,000 in funding from the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF).

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. This investment will boost infrastructure projects that support housing and will keep our communities connected. We are proud to invest in the critical infrastructure that helps advance local priorities and supports long-term growth across the Island."

The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Malpeque

"The Canada Community Building Fund supports 57 municipal governments across Prince Edward Island to build their infrastructure priorities and improve the quality of life for everyone."

Ernie Hudson, Prince Edward Island Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The Canada Community-Building Fund plays a vital role in helping communities like Stratford develop and strengthen the infrastructure that supports our growth, sustainability, and quality of life. Thanks to funding support from the Government of Canada, we are not only responding to the needs of our community today, but also laying the foundation for a vibrant future for the generations who will call Stratford home."

His Worship Steve Ogden, Mayor of Stratford

Quick facts

The Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) will deliver $26.7 billion between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyze core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide $2.5 billion to 3,700 communities across Canada to support local infrastructure priorities.

between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyze core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide to 3,700 communities across to support local infrastructure priorities. In 2025-26, Prince Edward Island will receive $18,750,000 to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories.

will receive to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested $26.6 billion across Canada through CCBF. The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

across through CCBF. The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities. The CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to support infrastructure projects that help increase housing supply and build connected communities.

Related Products

Investing across Prince Edward Island to build safe and strong communities

Associated Links

Canada Community-Building Fund

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Stacey Miller, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, 902-218-2103, [email protected]; Jade Veera, Town of Stratford, 902-569-1995, [email protected]