Rental chalets more accessible than ever in a high-demand market

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - INVESTIIR Group, an initiative of Groupe Gibault, announces the launch of the Fifth Phase of Domaine Pine Hill, a real estate development located in Brownsburg-Chatham, in the Laurentians. This new milestone adds 121 lots to the 328 already developed, bringing the project closer to its goal of 500 rental chalets.

With this phase, the INVESTIIR Group continues its mission: making investment in rental chalets more accessible to a local clientele seeking nature, profitability, and financial freedom. At a time when the real estate market remains under pressure, housing starts are slowing, and mortgage rates are stabilizing, this opportunity stands out in a context of persistent scarcity.

A Market That Keeps Growing

Recreational real estate continues to captivate Quebecers. Royal LePage data shows the median price of single-family homes in recreational markets up 7.6%1, while residential sales on Montreal's North Shore jumped 13% in the last quarter2. Demand for secondary and rental properties remains strong, especially in the Laurentians, where accessibility, tourist attractions, and stunning natural settings make every property highly sought after.

Accessible and Responsible Chalets

With Quebec's median home price hitting $500,0001, Domaine Pine Hill rental chalets start at just $319,995. The 5th phase also launches the Eco Line: eight chalet models designed for minimal environmental impact, maximizing natural light, boosting energy efficiency, and blending seamlessly into the landscape here. More than 70% of the existing forest is preserved.

"Investing in Domaine Pine Hill means securing a sustainable asset in a strong market while enjoying life in nature and a genuine financial opportunity," says Anthony Gibault, CEO of the INVESTIIR Group.

A Driver of Regional Vitality

The project actively supports the economic revitalization of Brownsburg-Chatham, ultimately creating nearly 200 related jobs. The INVESTIIR Group also backs community initiatives, including the "Ma ville, mon aréna ! " campaign, which aims to revitalize the town's iconic local arena just minutes from Domaine Pine Hill. The Group will contribute $150,000 over two years to this impactful project.

About INVESTIIR Group

Founded in 2021, INVESTIIR Group is Quebec's largest company specializing in rental chalet development. An initiative of Groupe Gibault, a diversified investment company active in sectors such as technology and real estate, the INVESTIIR Group is headquartered in St-Hubert and employs over 200 collaborators and staff.

See images of Domaine Pine Hill HERE (password: Cali2025).

