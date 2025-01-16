INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague PC is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Investors in TELUS International (Cda) Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Berger Montague PC is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. ("TELUS" or the "Company") (NYSE: "TIXT"; ISIN: CA87975H1001).

TELUS, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a global provider of digital solutions for customer experience (CX), including digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, and customer experience solutions, such as work anywhere/work from home and contact center outsourcing. It lists its securities on the NYSE and TSX, and there is an over-the-counter market in Europe.

Berger Montague's investigation is focused on whether TELUS and its senior executives misled investors regarding the Company's financial performance, specifically with regard to its AI solutions, during the period of February 16, 2023 through August 1, 2024, as reflected in a pending shareholder lawsuit.

As a result of the Company's disclosures on August 1, 2024, the price of TELUS shares plummeted from a closing price of $6.48 per share on August 1 to a close of $4.15 per share on August 2, further declining on the next trading day, August 5, to a close of $3.32 per share – a total decline of $3.16 per share, or more than 48%.

