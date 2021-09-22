Invesco ETFs and Galaxy Digital Partner to Offer Investors Exposure to an Expansive Range of Products in the Digital Asset Ecosystem

New partnership combines the best-in-class expertise of both firms to bring clients an array of new U.S.-listed investment opportunities in the digital asset space

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY)1 ("Galaxy Digital") a leading financial services innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced today a strategic partnership to develop a comprehensive suite of U.S.-listed, physically backed, digital asset exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). This alliance of market-leading capabilities will offer investors an unprecedented combination of solutions and information that give structure to the complex and fast-moving digital assets space.

"Invesco has a long history of using ETFs to democratize investor access to disruptive, innovative asset classes. Now, through our partnership with market leader Galaxy Digital, we are able to incorporate their expertise of blockchain technology, digital assets and cryptocurrency into our product capabilities," said John Hoffman, Head of Americas, ETFs & Indexed Strategies at Invesco. "This combination of complementary strengths will help clients safely and prudently navigate this exciting new asset class to help meet their desired investment outcomes."

"Galaxy Digital is laser-focused on helping investors safely and efficiently access this burgeoning asset class," added Steve Kurz, Head of Asset Management at Galaxy Digital. "Our partnership with Invesco, a longstanding ETF innovator, will bring the same thoughtful approach to educating investors about digital assets as Invesco has brought to the ETF industry itself."

In the last three years, Invesco ETFs & Indexed Strategies has more than doubled its assets under management ("AUM") to $471 billion USD2 globally by both launching new ETFs and elevating existing products that help solve specific client needs.

Galaxy Digital has $2.1 billion USD in AUM3. Its asset management business is rapidly expanding its capabilities to provide institutional-grade exposure to every investable corner of the crypto and blockchain ecosystems. As a first mover and leader in digital asset and blockchain funds, the asset management team combines extensive experience at both top-tier financial institutions and within the digital asset sector, working closely with bank platforms, institutional investors, and asset managers across distribution, client service, operations, and portfolio management.

1 Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is not affiliated with Invesco.

2 Source, Invesco Finance, as of June 30, 2021

3 Source, Galaxy Digital Finance, as of August 31, 2021

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey.

