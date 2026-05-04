Transaction creates a leading North American flexible packaging platform with over $200 million in sales

MONTREAL, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - PolyExpert Inc. and Polykar Industries Inc. today announced the completion of a merger of equals to form Invera Flexibles, a flexible packaging leader with over $200 million in combined sales and 350 employees, poised to accelerate innovation and significantly enhance its product offering to serve customers across North America.

Invera Flexibles represents decades of expertise in the research, development, and production of specialty polyethylene films, bags, and liners. The Company combines the innovation and operational excellence that have defined PolyExpert and Polykar, now united under a single, high-performing team committed to sustainability, product quality, and operational excellence. Invera Flexibles is backed by Kent Road Capital as the majority investor, alongside MontClerc Capital, President and CEO Amir Karim, and employee shareholders.

As part of this transaction, Invera Flexibles is committing up to $20 million in capital to invest in the expansion and modernization of production capacity at its Edmonton and Laval facilities. Upon completion, the Company will reach an annual production capacity exceeding 150 million pounds, further reinforcing its scale and ability to meet growing market demand for high-quality flexible packaging films and products.

Commenting on the merger, Amir Karim, President and CEO, said, "It is a great honour and privilege for me to carry on the legacies of both Polykar Industries and PolyExpert through Invera Flexibles. Together with our partners at Kent Road Capital and MontClerc Capital, we benefit from both strong capital backing and industry expertise, positioning us to further build a market-leading company that will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our customers across North America."

With coast-to-coast operations, three state-of-the-art facilities in Montreal, Laval, and Edmonton, Invera Flexibles is positioned as a market leader across five key segments, including converter films, industrial and food-grade packaging, agricultural films, and compostable solutions. The PolyExpert and Polykar brands will continue as distinct product lines, preserving their strong market recognition while benefiting from the scale and capabilities of Invera Flexibles.

Strong Investor Backing to Accelerate Growth

Dave Timm, Kent Road Capital Operating Advisor and Invera Flexibles Board Member, added, "What excites me most is what this means for customers – by combining two exceptional businesses, customers now have access to a partner in Invera Flexibles with multiple facilities, a best-in-class team of dedicated employees, and the capacity to grow with them. That kind of reliability and depth is rare in this market."

Mathieu L'Allier, Managing Partner at MontClerc Capital, also added, "We are proud to back Invera Flexibles, a differentiated platform with strong fundamentals and a clear path to sustained growth."

To learn more, please visit www.inveraflexibles.com.

About Invera Flexibles: Invera Flexibles is a leading flexible packaging manufacturer with manufacturing facilities across North America. The Company delivers sustainable polyethylene films and flexible packaging solutions to customers and operates under a shared commitment to product quality, innovation, and long-term partnership.

About Kent Road Capital: Kent Road Capital combines seasoned private equity experience with proven operational and business transformation expertise. Kent Road Capital is committed to acquiring and building high quality businesses by offering them the capabilities and capital to help them flourish. KRC's senior leadership team has over 30 years of collective private equity and operating experience.

About MontClerc Capital: MontClerc Capital is a $250 million private equity fund making significant minority and control investments. MontClerc Capital was founded through the complementary entrepreneurial vision and investment capacity of Gauthier family of HDG and Groupe Le Massif, and Leclerc family of Groupe Leclerc. Both groups, together with the 14 successful entrepreneurs and institutions that are Limited Partners in MontClerc Capital, contribute their expertise to build world-class, multi-generational businesses.

Source:

Invera Flexibles

Amir Karim

President and CEO

Media Contact – English Inquiries

Iffat Salaam

Communications, Invera Flexibles

514 654-8002

[email protected]

Media Contact – French Inquiries

Mylène Guérin

Marketing, Invera Flexibles

514 502-5925

[email protected]

SOURCE Invera Flexibles