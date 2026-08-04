Inuit-led partnership strengthens Canada's Arctic capacity with arrival of Polar Class icebreaker

IQALUIT, NU, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Qikiqtaaluk Horizon Arctic Services (QHAS) is pleased to announce that it will deliver the Polar Class Icebreaker Nordica to operate in Canadian Arctic waters for the upcoming season, supporting increased maritime capability and safe navigation across Inuit Nunangat.

This first-of-its-kind partnership between an Inuit-led company and the Canadian Coast Guard represents a crucial step forward in strengthening northern capacity and supporting Canada's growing presence in the Arctic. The increased heavy icebreaking capacity is critical to growing Canada's Northern economy and Arctic shipping capabilities.

"This partnership demonstrates what is possible when Inuit leadership, industry expertise, and Canadian capability come together," said Harry Flaherty President and CEO of Qikiqtaaluk Corporation. "The Nordica brings world-class experience and additional capacity to the Arctic at an important time, as communities and industries across the North continue to grow. This is a new chapter of maritime partnership between Inuit organisations and the Canadian Coast Guard"."

Qikiqtaaluk Corporation (QC) through QHAS is leading the effort to bring this independently crewed vessel, supplied from Finland, a NATO ally, to the Canadian Arctic. There it will work in coordination with the Canadian Coast Guard providing additional icebreaking and navigation support in Canada's Arctic waters. This partnership represents a practical and cost-effective way to expand Arctic maritime capacity at a time when activity and investment in the region are accelerating.

The Nordica's presence in the Arctic will immediately provide significantly more heavy icebreaking capacity in Canada's Arctic waters. The requirement for additional heavy icebreaking capacity is a focus for QHAS as it supports Canada's growing ambition for Northern development.

Additional details regarding the Nordica's arrival in Canadian waters will be announced in coming weeks.

Qikiqtaaluk Corporation is the birthright development corporation representing Inuit beneficiaries of the Qikiqtani Region. QC is committed to strengthening opportunities for Inuit and supporting the social and economic growth of the Qikiqtani region. QC is also a leader in developing maritime assets and infrastructure in the Eastern Arctic including the proposed Qikiqtarjuaq Deep Sea Port at the Eastern Gateway of the Northwest Passage.

Qikiqtaaluk Horizon Arctic Services is a joint venture between the Qikiqtaaluk Corporation and St. John's NL based Horizon Naval Engineering, providing industry-leading management, operations and performance of naval services.

SOURCE Qikiqtaaluk Horizon Arctic Services

Media Contact: Taylor Jantzi, [email protected]