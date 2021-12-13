OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada — Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, and Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, co-chaired the Inuit–Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) meeting both virtually and at the Shaw Convention Centre. The meeting gave space to Inuit leaders from national organizations and from each of the four land-claim organizations, as well as federal ministers, to engage on the issues affecting Inuit Nunangat.

A key focus of the discussions was on continuing work to co-develop the Inuit Nunangat Policy while also addressing the social and economic inequities across Inuit Nunangat.

The Government of Canada and Inuit leaders will also continue important work together on the National Action Plan, Inuit Action Plan and the Federal Pathway to address the national tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Other participants at today's meeting included

Duane Smith , Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation Aluki Kotierk, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

Pita Aatami, Makivik Corporation

Johannes Lampe , Nunatsiavut Government

, Nunatsiavut Government Monica Ell-Kanayuk , Inuit Circumpolar Council

, Inuit Circumpolar Council Rebecca Kudloo , Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada

, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Brian Pottle , National Inuit Youth Council

, National Inuit Youth Council The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

The Honourable Joyce Murray , Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada

The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice

The Honourable Patty Hajdu , Minister of Indigenous Services Canada

, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

Quotes

"Today we connected with Inuit partners on important shared priorities and discussed mutual goals for the future. I look forward to working in collaboration and continued partnership with Inuit leaders to address your priorities and make changes that will have lasting impact across Inuit Nunangat."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"I was delighted to co-chair this first ICPC meeting of the new Parliamentary session with my new co-chair, Marc Miller, the Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations. This meeting was also the first opportunity for Inuit leadership and federal ministers to gather together in person in nearly two years. Today's meeting renews our mandate to work together to create prosperity for Inuit in Canada. We had productive discussions on the implementation of the 2021 Federal Budget and Inuit priorities for Budget 2022, and on our shared commitment to address social and economic inequities in Inuit communities through renewed investment and implementation of an Inuit Nunangat policy."

Natan Obed

President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

Quick facts

The ICPC advances work on shared priority areas between Inuit and the federal government.

This table meets three times a year and is chaired by President Natan Obed , of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations.

, of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations. Once a year, the ICPC meeting is chaired by President Obed and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau .

Associated links

Inuit Nunangat Declaration on Inuit–Crown Partnership

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: media may contact: Renelle Arsenault, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations,Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]